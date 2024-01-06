Is it worth buying GTA Online Vapid Aleutian: Here's what fans are saying about it

The GTA Online Vapid Aleutian is one of the latest vehicles that was introduced to online multiplayer with the Chop Shop Update in 2023. While players have been waiting for a new SUV, Aleutian has received mixed reviews from the community. This has raised a big question: Is the vehicle worth owning in the game? Well, there are many factors that determine if a vehicle is good or bad.

While veteran players can easily distinguish between them, newbies often end up making a bad investment only to regret it later. Since the Vapid Aleutian is not a cheap car, it is necessary to do some diligent research before purchasing it in-game.

This article will shed more light on the car and what the GTA Online fans think about it.

What is the Vapid Aleutian in GTA Online?

The Vapid Aleutian is a four-seater SUV in GTA Online that was added to the game with the Chop Shop update in 2023. Its design is based on the real-life Fourth generation Ford Expedition (U553), which gives it a rather stylish look. On top of that, this vehicle is compatible with the Imani Tech upgrades.

This means players can equip the SUV with a Missile Lock-On Jammer, which offers great protection against Homing Missiles and several other projectiles. One can also use it as a remote control vehicle in case it is not feasible to step out of the building.

However, the Vapid Aleutian costs a whopping $1,835,000. This is a major reason why most fans turn away from this vehicle. For this price tag, it only offers a top speed of 113.25 mph (182.26 km/h) and moderate handling. While it can tank a lot of explosives, it still does not justify its price.

Major concerns fans have with Vapid Aleutian in GTA Online

As mentioned before, the price tag of $1,835,000 is not an acceptable amount for a majority of players in GTA Online. There are better options that one can go for without spending this much cash.

The other big concern is that the Vapid Aleutian is allegedly an unfinished product. Players have dug up game files that mention that the car should have bullet-resistant windows, but it does not offer this protection.

On top of that, the headlights on the vehicle are glitched. An entire portion of the LEDs is missing, and the car looks weird when looking from the front or an angle. Unfortunately, Rockstar Games only fixes these types of bugs/glitches twice a year (this is not set in stone, and the developers can release a fix soon), which means players will need to drive an unfinished and buggy vehicle for the time being.

Several fans who were waiting for Rockstar Games to add another SUV to the online multiplayer were majorly disappointed by what they received. Here are some of their thoughts about the Vapid Aleutian:

In conclusion, players looking to get an armored car in GTA Online should look at different options till Rockstar Games fixes the existing issues with Vapid Aleutian. Once the missing things are implemented, it will become a decent vehicle to ride around the in-game map.

