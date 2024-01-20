Is it worth getting GTA Online Enus Stafford after the latest update?

The Enus Stafford is one of the GTA Online vehicles that have received hefty discounts with the latest weekly update. The four-door ultra-luxury sedan based on the real-life 1959 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud can be claimed for a staggering 30% discounted price of $890,400. However, the vehicle debuted in 2018, and one might wonder if it’s worth it in 2024.

Let’s learn everything about the Enus Stafford in GTA Online to determine whether it is worth buying after the latest update.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

GTA Online Enus Stafford (post-weekly update): A break-down of its visual appearance

The latest GTA Online weekly update gives Rolls-Royce enthusiasts a chance to get their hands on an ultra-luxury sedan in the form of the Enus Stafford. Apart from the Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud, the vehicle seems to have taken design cues from both the Jaguar Mark IX and the Rolls-Royce Phantom V.

The Enus Stafford possesses the following visual characteristics, giving it a classic look:

Front body:

Tall grille

Chrome front bumper with large over-riders

Circular-shaped headlamps with chrome details

Two engine compartments on the bonnet, along with a grille ornament and a central chrome strip

Side body:

Curve-shaped bulky fenders

Flared arches

Flared skirting area

Rear body plates that cover the upper-third part of the wheel

Chrome details passing from grille to door handles

Chrome trimmings dominate the greenhouse area around the windows

Circular-shaped chrome-finished rear-view mirrors

Rear body:

Large-sized boot

Chrome license plate

Chrome lights

Chrome handle

A dual set of lower red lamps and upper amber lamps with chrome details

Chrome rear bumper with large over-riders

Players should note that the Enus Stafford is one of the removed vehicles from GTA Online, and Rockstar Games is only bringing it back until January 25, 2023. Instead of the Legendary Motorsport website, the vehicle can be purchased from the Test Track this time.

How does the Enus Stafford perform in 2024?

The Enus Stafford in GTA Online is powered by a V8 engine coupled to a four-speed gearbox in a RWD layout. Famous analyst Broughy1322 tested the sedan and found out that it has a maximum speed of 93.50 mph (150.47 km/h) when it’s fully upgraded. However, the vehicle lacks a bit in terms of acceleration, as it takes around 1:22.182 to complete a lap.

Being designed as an ultra-luxury vehicle, the Stafford has a soft and bouncy suspension, making it a fun vehicle to drive around Los Santos. It may not be the fastest, but it is one of the best cars in GTA Online featured this week.

If one likes to drive luxury vehicles with decent performance, the Enus Stafford still holds some worth in 2024. Players should get the vehicle if it’s available, as it rarely returns to the game.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you find this week's update worth playing the game? Yes Not at all 0 votes