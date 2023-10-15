Is it worth getting Vapid FMJ in GTA Online after Halloween 2023 update?

Rockstar Games is offering exciting discounts on multiple GTA Online vehicles after this title received its latest Halloween 2023 update. Among all the options, players can get the Vapid FMJ at a 40% discounted price of $1,050,000 throughout October 18, 2023. This two-seater supercar is based on the real-life 2017 Ford GT. However, it’s 2023, and a lot of cars have been added to the game since that vehicle's release, making one wonder if it’s actually worth getting.

That being said, let’s learn everything about the Vapid FMJ and its performance in GTA Online as tested by famous analyst Broughy1322. This will help figure out if one should get this vehicle.

Vapid FMJ in GTA Online Halloween 2023 update – A break-down of its visual design

The Vapid FMJ has a unique futuristic design compared to other supercars in the game, especially its hood scoops, side profile, wheel rims, and rear quarter arches. The supercar also appears to have taken some cues from the Ferrari 488 and Aston Martin Vulcan for its various body parts.

This two-door vehicle has the following visual characteristics, giving it a wedge-shaped profile:

Front body

Large-sized carbon-fiber splitter

A large intake on the bumper lip

A set of modern LED strips/headlights

Dual intakes on the hood, along with a manufacturer’s emblem

Side body

Thin exit vents

Large intakes

A set of carbon-fiber strips on side skirts

Curve-shaped windshield with grey-colored A-pillars

Colored rear-view mirror shells

Slanted upper fins

Narrower engine bay with slatted vents

Rear body

A large-sized rear spoiler with a central brake light

The manufacturer’s emblem on a concave center

A set of outer circular-shaped market lights

A set of inner C-shaped lights for the brake

A license plate

Two large-sized exit vents

Carbon-plated underside

The Vapid FMJ is one of the first cars in GTA Online to have a dedicated interior with a more compact dial set featuring a speedometer, tachometer, and fuel gauge unit.

How does the Vapid FMJ perform in 2023?

Like many of the fastest cars in GTA Online, the Vapid FMJ runs on a twin-cam V8 engine coupled with a six-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. It provides excellent performance with the capability of reaching a staggering top speed of 125.00 mph (201.17 km/h) as well as decent acceleration. This allows it to complete one lap in 1:01.795.

Players can also take sharp corners with it, even at high speeds, thanks to good traction and turning radius. Despite its tendency to spin out sometimes, the FMJ is one of the best cars in GTA Online Halloween 2023 for getaway purposes.

While this car itself is pretty old, the 40% discount makes it worth the investment this week while gamers wait for Grand Theft Auto 6's announcement.

Poll : Do you find this week's update worth playing the game? Yes No 3 votes