5 fastest tuner cars in GTA Online, ranked (October 2023)

While GTA Online has added a lot of cars over the years, there is one specific type of vehicle players love to drive – the Tuners. These popular machines are characterized by their large-scale manufacturing and horsepower of less than 300. Motorheads love the availability of cool customization options for tuner cars in the game, allowing them to personalize the vehicles and stand out in the crowd.

However, speed is an equally important factor one must check before investing in a ride. This article shares five of the fastest tuner cars existing in GTA Online in 2023. The list below also contains data from the famous data analyst Broughy1322, giving a brief overview of each ride’s performance.

5 of the fastest tuner cars in GTA Online in 2023, ranked according to their top speed

5) Futo GTX

Manufacturer – Karin

Top Speed – 119.75 mph

The Karin Futo GTX is one of the most popular tuner cars in GTA Online. The 3-door compact sports car was added to the game in 2021 as part of the Los Santos Tuners update. Players love its design inspiration from the real-life 1983-1987 Toyota Sprinter Trueno (AE86) liftback.

The Futo GTX is powered by a 4-cylinder engine with four throttle bodies, allowing it to reach a top speed of 119.75 mph with relative ease. The vehicle also possesses decent acceleration, which allows it to complete one lap in 1:11.671.

This tuner car is available at the Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a price of $1,192,500 - $1,590,000.

4) Calico GTF

Manufacturer – Karin

Top Speed – 121.25 mph

The Karin Calico GTF is another 3-door tuner sports car featured in GTA Online since the Los Santos Tuners update. The vehicle is famous for its design being inspired by the real-life Toyota Celica 5th and 6th generations.

According to in-game files, the Calico GTF runs on an Inline-6 turbocharged engine capable of pushing 121.25 mph (195.13 km/h). The tuner car also excels in acceleration, as evidenced by its recorded quickest lap time of 1:03.596, making it faster than the Futo GTX. Players can even compete with most of the supercars in the game after fully upgrading the vehicle.

The Calico GTF can be purchased from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a price tag of $1,496,250 - $1,995,000.

3) Growler

Manufacturer – Pfister

Top Speed – 121.50 mph

The Pfister Growler is considered to be one of the fastest cars in GTA Online in the tuner category. Added in the same Los Santos Tuners update as the Calico GTF, this vehicle is based on the real-life Porsche 718 Cayman and 2017 Alpine A110.

Like the Pfister Comet S2, the Growler is powered by a flat-6 engine coupled with a 7-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. According to the testing done by Broughy1322, the tuner can reach a maximum speed of 121.50 mph (195.53 km/h) and complete one lap within a decent 1:04.231.

This tuner car is available at Legendary Motorsport for $1,220,250 - $1,627,000.

2) Comet S2

Manufacturer – Pfister

Top Speed – 123 mph

The Pfister Comet S2 is one of the best cars in GTA Online in the tuner category. The 2-seater sports car appears to be inspired by the real-life Porsche 911 (992) and Porsche 718 Cayman GTS.

On the performance front, the Comet S2 is also powered by a flat-6 engine with a 7-speed transmission. However, the vehicle performs much better than the Growler, boasting a top speed of 123.00 mph (197.95 km/h) alongside its impressive acceleration. The car also possesses excellent traction on straight roads.

Even after the GTA 5 Halloween update 2023, the Comet S2 is available at Legendary Motorsport for $1,408,500 - $1,878,000.

1) Jester RR

Manufacturer – Dinka

Top Speed – 125 mph

The Dinka Jester RR continues to hold its place as the fastest tuner car in GTA Online in 2023. The 3-door liftback is heavily inspired by the real-life Toyota GR Supra (J29/DB) and Toyota Corolla (12th generation).

When it comes to its performance, the Jester RR runs on a twin-cam Inline-6 with an 8-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. Based on Broughy1322’s research, the tuner can reach a staggering top speed of 125.00 mph (201.17 km/h). The vehicle is also quite popular among the fans on account of its smooth handling.

The Jester RR can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for $1,477,500 - $1,970,000.

