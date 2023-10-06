5 best cars to buy in GTA Online this Halloween Event (Oct 6-11, 2023)

Rockstar Games has kickstarted the GTA Online Halloween 2023 celebrations with the latest weekly update, giving huge discounts on selected cars. From now until October 11, 2023, motorheads can pick some of the best vehicles that the game has to offer from Pegassi, a luxury Italian automotive manufacturer in Los Santos. Its cars are mostly inspired by the real-life Pagani and Lamborghini vehicles.

This article shares five best Pegassi cars one can buy during the current GTA Online Halloween event 2023. The list below also contains one vehicle that is not on sale, but is still worth mentioning for the week.

5 best Pegassi cars purchasable in GTA Online Halloween Event (Oct 6-11, 2023)

1) Pegassi Torero XO

The Pegassi Torero XO is one of the best-looking 2-seater hypercars in GTA Online. It was added last year as part of The Criminal Enterprises update. However, it is still popular due to its design, which is inspired by the real-life 2022 Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4.

The Torero XO is powered by a powerful V12 engine with a 7-speed transmission in an AWD layout. The vehicle can reach a top speed of 131.00 mph (210.82 km/h) and can complete one lap in 0:59.577, which is pretty impressive.

The latest GTA Online weekly update gives the Torero XO a 40% discounted price of $1,734,000 from Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom.

2) Pegassi Reaper

The Pegassi Reaper is a 2-door hypercar featured in GTA Online Halloween 2023 Event. Being added in the Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update, the supercar has taken inspiration from W Motors Lykan HyperSport, with design elements taken from Lamborghini Estoque.

On the performance side, the Reaper runs on a single-cam V8 engine, giving it enough horsepower to reach a top speed of 121.75 mph (195.94 km/h). It can complete one lap in just 1:02.716 thanks to its quick acceleration.

Players can also buy it at a 40% discounted price of $954,000 from the Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom.

3) Pegassi Zorrusso

The Pegassi Zorruso is a 2-door roadster hypercar that debuted in Los Santos as part of The Diamond Casino & Resort update. The design of this supervehicle is derived from the real-life Italdesign Zerouno and Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.

When it comes to performance, the Zorruso is powered by a mid-rear engine that is capable of pushing to a top speed of 124.25 mph (199.96 km/h). Players will find it competitive to other supercars in GTA Online, like Kreiger, in terms of traction and speed.

The Zorruso is available at a 40% discounted price of $1,155,000 from the Luxury Autos Showroom.

4) Pegassi Monroe

The Pegassi Monroe is a 2-door mid-engine classic sports car in GTA Online. Originally released with the game in 2013, the vehicle has taken design inspiration from the real-life Lamborghini Miura and Ford GT40.

According to testing by famous analyst Broughy1322, the Pegassi Monroe can reach a top speed of 122.00 mph (196.34 km/h). Thanks to the V12-like engine that can push it 340HP, it is one of the fastest classic cars in GTA Online. The decent acceleration allows drivers to complete one lap in 1:11.172.

The Monroe is available for $490,000 from the Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom.

5) Pegassi Vacca

The Pegassi Vacca is a 2-seater supercar in GTA Online that seems to be inspired by both the Lamborghini Gallardo and the Lamborghini Aventador. However, its rear hood vent and exhausts look more like that of the McLaren MP4-12C.

On the performance front, the Vacca runs on a 5.1L engine that is capable of pushing 540HP and reaching a top speed of 120.25 mph (193.52 km/h). While the top speed is not that impressive when compared to other cars on the list, the car shines at its capability of weaving out and in traffic with relative ease.

Players can buy the Vacca for a price tag of $240,000 from the Luxury Autos Showroom.

All of the aforementioned Pegassi vehicles are worth investing in while waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6.

