5 fastest Tuners in GTA Online based on lap time

If you want to win some races for LS Car Meet Reputation in GTA Online, it might help if you knew the fastest Tuners based on lap time. After all, you will likely be competing with other skilled players using the most meta vehicles available. Note that this list only includes content up to 2023, so any new applicable vehicle introduced thereafter won't be referenced here.

All lap time data posted here comes from YouTuber Broughy1322, who does a great job compiling the performances of most vehicles in GTA Online. This list focuses specifically on Tuners, starting with the fifth fastest and moving to quicker options.

Growler, Vectre, and more lead the way as the fastest Tuners in GTA Online (lap time)

5) Jester RR

A Jester RR (Image via Rockstar Games)

Lap time: 1:04.564

In terms of top speed for the Tuners class in GTA Online, the Jester RR is number one. A top speed of 125 mph is excellent and is a big reason why the Jester RR has a lap time as good as it does. It's also the second-most expensive car for its subclass, costing $1,970,000 by default.

If you're on a track with not many sharp turns, the Jester RR is your best bet. Otherwise, some of the next vehicles on this list will be better options. A GTA Online weekly update can give bonus LS Car Meet Reputation for races, so knowing this could be helpful.

4) Growler

A Growler (Image via Rockstar Games)

Lap time: 1:04.231

The Growler is a fine car for its class that is rather unremarkable to examine. It's nothing too spectacular or interesting to read about. Instead, GTA Online players should know that the Growler is a good car that sits behind the following three, all of which reign at the top of the Tuners class.

It is worth noting that the next three cars all have AWD drive trains, which is a minor detail that some players may find fascinating.

3) Calico GTF

A Calico GTF (Image via Rockstar Games)

Lap time: 1:03.596

The Calico GTF and the next two cars all have very close lap times to the extent that you can feasibly use any of them to clinch races. This particular vehicle is an overall safe option as its top speed of 121.3 mph is great, and it boasts great acceleration.

It handles well, too. Another detail worth noting is that the Calico GTF is the most expensive car for a Tuner, costing $1,995,000 by default. GTA Online players should know that this vehicle was the best Tuner for races upon its debut, with the following two selections appearing later on with slightly faster lap times.

2) Vectre

A Vectre (Image via Rockstar Games)

Lap time: 1:03.463

Top speed isn't everything in GTA Online. The Vectre has a disappointing top speed of 115.25 mph, making it 15th overall for Tuners. However, its lap time of 1:03.463 makes it the second-best option for general races for its class. Part of the reason for its success is its outstanding acceleration and handling.

It's perfect for races with several sharp turns. If you're on a track where you're primarily driving straight, you're recommended to use a different car due to the Vectre's unimpressive top speed for its class.

1) Sultan RS Classic

A Sultan RS Classic (Image via Rockstar Games)

Lap time: 1:03.397

Number one on this list is the Sultan RS Classic. It's a tiny bit faster in lap time compared to the Vectre while also having a slightly better top speed of 117.5 mph. It's generally the best option to use in races involving Tuners from an efficiency standpoint.

One nice aspect about the Sultan RS Classic is that its price is fairly moderate for something at the top of its class. It's much cheaper than the Calico GTF ($1,789,000 vs. $1,995,000), although the luck of unlocking Trade Prices at the LS Car Meet could influence how much more affordable it could be.

That's the end of this Tuners list.

