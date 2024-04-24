Is it worth purchasing Penaud La Coureuse in GTA Online after the 420 update?

GTA Online’s 420 update has brought the Penaud La Coureuse back into the limelight, thanks to Rockstar Games' staggering 30% discount on the car for a limited time. It is the only vehicle created by Penaud, the brand-new in-game automobile manufacturer so far. Some even wonder if the ride has been backported from GTA 6. Nevertheless, gamers must know whether investing in it is right for them.

Before answering the question, let’s learn about the vehicle. This article will briefly review the GTA Online vehicle following the 420 update.

What car is the Penaud La Coureuse based on in GTA Online after the 420 update?

GTA Online’s Penaud La Coureuse debuted on July 20, 2023, with the San Andreas Mercenaries update and has been inspired by the real-life 2022 Renault R5 Turbo 3E, with some design cues taken from Legend Automobiles Turbo 3.

How fast can the Penaud La Coureuse go in GTA Online after the 420 update?

Firstly, the GTA Online 420 update released on April 18, 2024, didn’t change Penaud La Coureuse’s performance in any manner. After a full upgrade, the electric sports car can go up to a top speed of 114.50 mph (184.27 km/h) and complete one lap in an average time of 1:00.811. However, owners of this vehicle can install HSW Performance Upgrades, boosting its top speed to 142.50 mph (229.33 km/h).

Should you buy the Penaud La Coureuse in GTA Online in 2024?

Despite being an electric vehicle, it is still very quick on both on-road and off-road terrains, owing to excellent acceleration. With an HSW speed of 142.50 mph (229.33 km/h), it becomes one of the fastest cars in Grand Theft Auto Online.

The best part about owning an electric car is its compatibility with the famous Imani Tech Upgrades. Players can easily install the Missile Lock-On Jammer, which is useful for roaming on the streets of Los Santos. All of this also makes it one of the best vehicles for getaway purposes in the game.

Gamers can also customize it with a plethora of visual modifications available for the ride.

So, if you’re looking for a reliable vehicle in Grand Theft Auto Online and don’t mind an electric automobile, this is one of the greatest investments you can make, even in 2024.

The La Coureuse is available from Legendary Motorsport for $1,990,000. However, you can find it at a discount occasionally.

