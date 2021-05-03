"It’s taken a chunk of my love for video games": Summit1g can't wait to retire from Twitch to escape stream snipers

Jaryd "Summit1g" Lazar, via a recent stream, announced that he can't wait for his Twitch retirement to get rid of stream snipers for good.

This comment came after stream snipers ruined his game of DayZ, leaving him in despair.

Stream sniping has been a matter of great concern among famous streamers for a while now. Several streamers, including Shroud, SypherPK, Ninja, and summit1g, have been victims of stream sniping on countless occasions.

During his May 1st stream, summit1g was forced to quit his survival game after stream snipers stormed it. The American streamer quit the game and went on a ranting spree.

This is what he had to say:

"I’m gonna be mentally f***ed up by the time I’m done streaming, and I can’t tell you the relief that I’ll have when I can enjoy video games again without f**ks just having to get into the game. I just can’t wait to be done with it. I can’t wait to never have to play video games with any of you f**ks. One day, I will not do this Twitch thing anymore, and one day I’ll just be gaming and chilling. Nobody’s gonna know where I’m at. I’m gonna be able to come out with the content I want."

The retired CS: GO pro admitted that he is unable to play games in an organic fashion, which has taken away a huge chunk of his love for video games.

Summit1g also had a brutal message for people who stream snipe him and other creators.

“If you’re a stream sniper, I just want you to know how generally stupid you are and how you’ve f***ed up content and how worthless you are. You’ve done nothing for Twitch. You’re worthless for the community in every way.”

While summit1g remains one of the most popular streamers on the Amazon-owned streaming platform, stream sniping has taken a massive toll on his motivation to produce content.

Summit1g might quit the GTA RP server

The variety streamer has been streaming the NoPixel GTA RP server since its update in February this year. Even though he has had a lot of fun and has managed to pull off a lot of heists, his commitment to RP has been heavily criticized.

Summit1g was discussing UFC fights while streaming the GTA RP server when one viewer questioned his commitment to the server. The streamer lost his cool, stating that viewers are taking RP too seriously and that it's getting annoying.

Not only that, Valkyrae and summit1g have faced an influx of negative comments from viewers when playing GTA RP. Both have considered cutting down their playtime to escape the negativity.