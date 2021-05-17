"Just shoot this motherf****r man": xQc might face another GTA RP No Pixel ban after attacking cops on live stream

Just when the community thought Felix 'xQc' Lengyel was getting his act together on the GTA RP server, his latest confrontation with the cops might land him in turbulent waters yet again.

The Canadian streamer is the most watched streamer on Twitch owing to his antics on the GTA server. xQc has had a pretty rocky relationship with players roleplaying as cops on the private server, which has seen him step away from the server a number of times.

The variety streamer announced that he was introducing a new character to the game to transform the RP experience to an unexampled level. Sadly, his recent run-in with the cops could get him banned yet again.

xQc has never really agreed with the decisions of the cops on the server. So much so, he believed that that there was a possible bias against him.

In his recent confrontation with the cops, he was detained but continued to lash out at roleplayers dressed as cops. The officers tried to calm him down but he continued punching one of the cops.

One of the officers had to shoot him with a taser gun to intervene after he had already killed a cop and showed no signs of slowing down.

“Why do you always take it this far? Just relax.” said one of the officers. But the former Overwatch pro had other plans.

“Shut up, shut up. You know what you did, man.” Said xQc and continued beating the other officer after the effects of the stun gun were over.

Also read: GTA 5 dethrones Just Chatting as the most popular category on Twitch

To add fuel to the fire, the variety streamer kept banging on the walls, forcing the officer to shoot him down.

Honest patrons of the fans have stood behind him in the most dire circumstances. This time around, however, they feel that xQc could be looking at another ban for his actions.

xQc robs all three banks on Rainbow Road with Sykkuno and the Chang Gang

A team led by Sykkuno and xQc robbed all three banks on Rainbow Road. Sykkuno was the mastermind behind this historic heist and each member of the group ended up taking around $212,000.

Just a couple of days after the insane heist, members of the Chang Gang and xQc went against each other to rob a bank.

Things were going fine until the Chang Gang destroyed the Canadian streamer's getaway vehicle and announced that they wanted xQc's head. This enraged his ardent followers and xQc had to intervene to make sure things didn't get out of hand.