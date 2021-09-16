Komoda in GTA Online: All you need to know

GTA Online is one of the most raved-about games of all time. Over the years, the multiplayer, action-packed game has racked up enough content to keep players engaged for hours, if not days, on end.

One of the reasons why GTA Online is still all the rage in 2021 is because of all the incredibly cool cars Rockstar keeps adding to it.

Driving is a big thing in GTA Online, and Rockstar is a connoisseur of giving its fans what they want.

The Komoda is a trendy compact executive car, added to GTA Online as part of the Diamond Casino Heist.

Is Komoda worth the hype in GTA Online?

It's a German-style sedan with none of the reliability. An Italian car with none of the flair. Luxurious and mundane. Exciting and banal. Sporty and lame. Never make another decision again. The Lampadati Komoda is a high-performance luxury vehicle for the executive who wants to have it all and nothing at the same time – LEGENDARY MOTORSPORT DESCRIPTION.

Inspired by the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, the Komoda is a dream to own and a joy to ride.

Though the vehicle sports a conventional design, recorded at a decent top speed of 123.00 mph (197.95 km/h), it performs very well on the fast track and is also compatible with beginners.

While the handling of the Komoda is rather average, susceptible to sliding from time to time, it boasts excellent acceleration and a decent top speed. The vehicle's braking is also good, making it simple for the driver to make quick and sharp turns.

Also Read

The car comes equipped with a V8 engine and is, all in all, a very well-rounded vehicle. Not only does it turn heads wherever it goes, but it also makes for a great addition to the player's garage in GTA Online.

The Komoda can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for a reasonable $1,700,000. To unlock the Komoda trade price ($1,275,000), the player will need to complete the Diamond Casino Heist as a leader with this vehicle.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar