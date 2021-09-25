Lampadati Casco in GTA Online: All you need to know

Sports Classic cars in GTA Online are some of the most desirable cars in the game. Lampadati Casco is one such car that was featured in GTA Online during the Heists Update.

Classic sports cars have more of a cult following in GTA Online, and this car is one of the reasons for the fad. Many players love getting into classic machines and giving them performance mods, so the car drives at its best.

The Lampadati Casco isn't just a show car though, the car is quite fast and handles very well for a car so old. The car is a pure joy ride for anyone who wants to drive around Los Santos and feel the road.

Everything you need to know about the Lampadati Casco in GTA Online

“Good looking and liable to explode at any moment - the only way this could be more of an Italian stereotype would be if it had mommy issues. The Casco is a 50s classic for polymaths and pederasts.” — Legendary Motorsport description.

The Lampadati Casco is an Italian sports classic that is based on the supercars from the late '50s. The vehicle is based on the Maserati 3500GT and the Ferrari 250 GT SWB. The Casco was released in GTA Online as a part of the Heists DLC on March 10, 2015.

The Casco can be purchased in GTA Online from the Legendary Motorsport website for $904,400. Although it is an expensive car, it is worth it because of its amazing speed and handling. Players can also unlock the Trade price of $680,000 for the car after completing the Prison Break Station Heist Mission.

The Casco is quite fast with a top speed of 120.00 mph (193.12 km/h), as it's been accurately tested by Broughy1322. The Casco is a two-seater RWD with a five-speed gearbox. One of the most remarkable features of this car is the sound of its engine, which the car is quite well known for in the community.

The car can be used for drifting and for driving around in free-roam with style. This is definitely one of the more fun cars to use in GTA Online. The car speaks class and performance at the same time.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar