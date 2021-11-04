Lampadati Casco revealed to be this week’s GTA Online Casino Podium Vehicle (November 4)

GTA Online just updated its Casino Podium vehicle to Lampadati Casco. Many players make it a point to take a trip to the casino right after starting the game and attempt to win the podium vehicle. This would be a great time to do so.

The Lampadati Casco is a grand tourer featured in GTA Online. The Casco was added to the game during the Heists update on March 10, 2015. It is inspired by Italian sports cars from the late 50s to the early 70s.

Diving into The Lampadati Casco in GTA Online

Legendary Motorsport's description states:

"Good looking and liable to explode at any moment - the only way this could be more of an Italian stereotype would be if it had mommy issues. The Casco is a 50s classic for polymaths and pederasts.”

The Lampadati Casco is heavily based on classic Italian cars such as the Maserati 3500 GT and the Ferrari 250 GT SWB. The car is made for cruising around GTA Online in style and is a collectors vehicle.

For this week, the car is a podium vehicle at the Diamond Casino. The car can be purchased for $904,400 and the discounted price is $680,000. The vehicle can be unlocked by completing the Prison Break Station Heist.

Although Casco is a classic sports car, it has an excellent top speed of 120 mph (193.12 km/h), as it's been accurately tested by Broughy1322. The car also has excellent acceleration and a good top speed thanks to its 3.6-liter, 220bhp V8. With many customizations available for the car, this ride is a must-have for every car enthusiast in the game.

Lampadati Casco is a car player who should make a trip to the casino. It rivals other classic sports cars such as the JB 700, the Roosevelt and the Coquette Classic in durability and speed.

