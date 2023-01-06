Last chance for players to get GTA Online Fooligan Job Rewards

GTA Online players only have a week to collect their Fooligan Job rewards. Rockstar Games is giving away special clothing items based on the number of completed Dax phone missions. After taking care of the introductory First Dose mission, one can give Dax a call for more work.

Today marks the beginning of the end of this event. GTA Online players have until January 11, 2023, to finish up what they need to.

Full list of prizes for the event in GTA Online

From now until January 11, 2023, GTA Online players can get their hands on some rare merchandise. They just need to complete a certain amount of Fooligan Jobs.

Players will only get their rewards 72 hours after January 17, 2023. Without further ado, here is what one can get with each completed job:

A single job will give players Ice Vinyl and Ice Vinyl Cut jackets

10 jobs will give players Black and White Bigness Ski masks

25 jobs will give players the LS Smoking Jacket

The above items will only be available for a limited time. Nonetheless, players will still be able to collect their usual rewards from Fooligan Jobs. This includes the Acid Lab upgrade for $250,000, provided they complete 10 missions beforehand. This will remain applicable even after January 11, 2023.

There is a way to get it over with quickly

GTA Online YouTuber Gtamen found a way to skip the 48-minute cooldown between the Dax phone missions. To summarize the video above, players will need to perform the following tasks:

Complete any Fooligan Job.

Head over to the LS Car Meet.

Access the Test Track and drive any vehicle there.

Players should call Dax while they are still inside the vehicle.

Make sure to highlight "Request Work."

Drive near the exit and click on "Exit LS Car Meet."

Players may need to press it a few more times.

If done correctly, Dax will give gamers a job as soon as they leave the LS Car Meet. This is absolutely necessary for those who are lagging behind in the challenge. With less than seven days left, players will have to spend a lot of time in the game if they want to complete 25 jobs.

Based on calculations with the regular cooldown period, if the player hasn't started these missions yet, it will take well over 20 hours just to finish this challenge the normal way. One can use Gtamen's method to speed up the process, which greatly helps.

What else can players get from GTA Online this week?

There's quite a lot going on with GTA Online this week, at least from Dax's point of view. Not only can players earn rare clothes by completing Fooligan Jobs, but they can also earn double rewards on the First Dose missions.

Speaking of limited-time rewards, this is also the last week to collect holiday items from the Festive Surprise update. GTA Online players should ensure they get everything they want this week before it's all gone.

