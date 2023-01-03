How to skip GTA Online Dax Missions cooldown time and unlock rewards quickly

GTA Online players have found a much easier way to avoid the cooldown time for the Dax Missions. Over the next two weeks, Fooligan Jobs will offer various rewards, depending on how many have been completed.

GTA Online players can always call Dax after the First Dose introductory mission. However, under normal circumstances, there is a cooldown time between each job.

GTA Online players don't have time or patience, especially when the clock is ticking and time is running out. These rare items won't be available for very long. Of course, some players have figured out a very efficient method to deal with Dax Missions, all while collecting those rewards in no time.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

A single YouTuber found a way to skip the cooldown time for Dax Missions in GTA Online

Here's what players need to do

Normally, players have to wait 48 minutes before they can start another Dax phone mission. Keep in mind that they also have to complete several of these missions to unlock the bonus rewards. However, there is a YouTuber who managed to bypass these heavy restrictions altogether.

Gtamen figured out how to use a specific exploit to skip the cooldown. Here is a brief synopsis of what he did in his video:

Complete any Dax phone mission

Set a spawn point to the LS Car Meet and switch to another session

Alternatively, players can also travel there in person

Test drive any of the three vehicles on display

Once inside the test track, players should give Dax a call

A menu will open up, giving players the option to "Request Work"

Make sure to keep the menu open while driving outside the test track

Click on "Exit LS Car Meet"

Press it a second time

Just like that, GTA Online players can now avoid the cooldown and get started on the next Dax missions. Gtamen also mentions that if players are given a particularly unfair job, such as the infamous crop duster mission, then all they need to do is repeat the above process again.

This will make it easier to collect all the rewards

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Call him up to request Fooligan Jobs and sabotage rivals over the next two weeks to earn some special extras and rare items: Dax is drawing up his New Year’s resolutions and stamping out the competition is at the top of his list.Call him up to request Fooligan Jobs and sabotage rivals over the next two weeks to earn some special extras and rare items: rsg.ms/e37a2b8 Dax is drawing up his New Year’s resolutions and stamping out the competition is at the top of his list. Call him up to request Fooligan Jobs and sabotage rivals over the next two weeks to earn some special extras and rare items: rsg.ms/e37a2b8 https://t.co/OHqQXAZn5n

From now until January 10, players can earn special bonuses by completing a certain number of Dax phone missions. Here's the full list of rewards for the Fooligan Job rewards in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update:

Completing one job will reward players with Ice Vinyl and Ice Vinyl Cut jackets

Completing 10 jobs will reward players with Black and White Bigness Ski masks

Completing 25 jobs will reward players with the LS Smoking Jacket

Completing 10 jobs will also yield a $250,000 upgrade for the Acid Lab business. Unlike the above rewards, this will not expire within the next two weeks. GTA Online players can use the upgrade for quicker production times.

However, the Yellow SN Rooster Revere Collar party shirt is only available for a limited time. Players will get one as soon as they purchase the upgrade, so they need to complete a minimum of 10 jobs.

When can players expect their rewards?

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames There’s no room for FOMO this holiday season: log in anytime this week to earn a New Year’s Gift that includes all the necessary equipment to start the year with a bang: rsg.ms/e37a2b8 There’s no room for FOMO this holiday season: log in anytime this week to earn a New Year’s Gift that includes all the necessary equipment to start the year with a bang: rsg.ms/e37a2b8 https://t.co/TLUVIGULfk

According to Rockstar, GTA Online players will receive any and all rewards sometime after January 10. The new clothing items will be delivered to them within a 72-hour time period.

GTA Online players won't be able to wear it until after the event is already over. There is still plenty of time before that happens. Using Gtamen's method, one can quickly finish up the Dax phone missions in no time.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes