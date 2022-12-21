GTA Online players can always try a new look in the Los Santos Drug Wars update. Whether it's a teal cardigan or a hot pink onesie, one can mix and match different styles to suit their needs.

The Los Santos Drug Wars update has further expanded the wardrobe selection. Players should take a moment to see what's available in the game.

Of course, GTA Online enthusiasts have to look in the right place. There are multiple locations that sell the latest apparel in the Los Santos Drug Wars update. Here's a quick look at where to go and what to expect. Before they know it, players will be rocking some riveting merchandise.

Finding new clothes is easy in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update

Simply visit any local clothing store

Like with any new update, players should always check out a nearby clothing store. They can walk up to the main counter to buy special outfits. Alternatively, they can buy individual set pieces by approaching a clothing rack. The following locations will be fully stocked with all the newest items:

Binco

Discount Store

SubUrban

Ponsonbys

The above video should also be a helpful reference guide. GTA Online YouTuber LaazrGaming showed off all the new clothing items in the Los Santos Drug Wars update. Players can take a look for themselves and see what they like. Of course, there will be more DLC content in the near future.

Rockstar added "hundreds" of brand-new clothing items

GTA Online players will love the Los Santos Drug Wars update (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players will have quite a huge selection of clothing items with the Los Santos Drug Wars update. Rockstar made sure to give players a more customizable experience with the latest DLC content. Here is what they said in a newswire post dating back to December 15:

"From Freakshop-ready Fatal Incursion ink and Logger Boots to snug new Onesies and colorful Ugglies, new clothing and ink has arrived at local shops across San Andreas, with hundreds of new items to offer."

That's not all, however, since Rockstar also plans to release "unique" clothes over the course of the Los Santos Drug War update:

"Plus, be on the lookout for a huge variety of patterned, embroidered, and unique clothing items in the events over the coming weeks and months."

GTA Online players should always stay tuned for newswire updates every Thursday or so. They should also be on the lookout for this year's Christmas event. Rockstar is particularly festive around the holiday season.

Stay tuned for more updates in the near future

Get comfortable with a new set of clothing items (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar has previously stated that the Los Santos Drug War update will have multiple parts. GTA Online players already got their hands on the first batch of clothing items on December 15.

With that in mind, it's very likely that Rockstar will release even more clothing items by the second half of the update. Every player has a signature look that distinguishes them from the pack. If they see what they like in the recent update, they should drop some cash on the latest apparel.

At the end of the day, it's not always the cars and missions that get the players hyped up. Sometimes it's as simple as a brand-new beanie.

