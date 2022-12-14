When can GTA Online fans expect snow to be added as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars winter DLC?

GTA Online's Winter DLC is keeping gamers busy at the moment with new features, races, and six new story missions. The game is also closer to getting players their annual Christmas festive bonuses and freebies. Those waiting for the annual snow in the online game should get to see it soon.

This year's Christmas gifts have already been leaked. Popular modder and tweeter on GTA games @WildBrick142 has listed out the Christmas Day gifts players will be getting this year.

GTA Online's annual holiday season is here, and the city of Los Santos is covered in snow

Snow is expected next week

GTA Online is expected to have its snow season sometime next week. Since Winter DLC was launched yesterday, there is a high probability of the snow season starting a week later by December 20, 2022. Last year, Grand Theft Auto Online got the snow season started by December 23.

It's generally a tradition for the snow season to begin in GTA Online just a couple of days before Christmas and get taken down soon after.

Christmas Gifts by Rockstar Games

WildBrick142 ❄️ @WildBrick142

Candy Cane weapon, Green Reindeer Beer Hat, and the usual stuff Christmas Day giftsCandy Cane weapon, Green Reindeer Beer Hat, and the usual stuff #GTAOnline Christmas Day giftsCandy Cane weapon, Green Reindeer Beer Hat, and the usual stuff #GTAOnline https://t.co/5wm7p4xnME

According to WildBricks, players will get the following items:

Candy Cane

Green Reindeer Beer Hat

Firework Launcher

20 Firework Rockets

25 Sticky Bombs

25 Grenades

5 Proximity Mines

10 Molotovs

Snacks and armor will also get resupplied

WildBrick142 ❄️ @WildBrick142 As for New Years,

Gold, Silver, and Rainbow New Years Glasses, Yellow Holly Beer Hat, aaaand... the usual stuff As for New Years,Gold, Silver, and Rainbow New Years Glasses, Yellow Holly Beer Hat, aaaand... the usual stuff https://t.co/cukVyDeYbd

Players will receive the following items as part of the New Year gifts:

Rainbow, Gold, and Silver New Years Glasses

Yellow Holly Beer Hat

Firework Launcher

20 Firework Rockets

25 Sticky Bombs

25 Grenades

5 Proximity Mines

10 Molotovs

Snacks and armor will also get resupplied

Snowmen collectibles

WildBrick142 ❄️ @WildBrick142

"Permanent" for the event only. Destroy all 25 snowmen before the event ends to get "The Snowman" outfit. You can destroy them any way you want, ramming them with a vehicle or blowing them up are most effective. [1/2]

#GTAOnline Snowmen collectables"Permanent" for the event only. Destroy all 25 snowmen before the event ends to get "The Snowman" outfit. You can destroy them any way you want, ramming them with a vehicle or blowing them up are most effective. [1/2] Snowmen collectables"Permanent" for the event only. Destroy all 25 snowmen before the event ends to get "The Snowman" outfit. You can destroy them any way you want, ramming them with a vehicle or blowing them up are most effective. [1/2]#GTAOnline https://t.co/P4HXSA2kbv

Players also have a chance of winning the Snowman outfit. Since it's a limited-time event, players will not have too long to win it. Steps to complete the objectives and win the outfit are given below:

You need to destroy 25 snowmen that appear throughout the map

You can destroy them in any order by driving over them

There is also a bug report regarding the objectives.

WildBrick142 ❄️ @WildBrick142 [2/2] images.

Oh, and beware, there's a bug where sometimes destroying a snowman won't register. You will have to leave the area and come back for it to respawn. [2/2] images.Oh, and beware, there's a bug where sometimes destroying a snowman won't register. You will have to leave the area and come back for it to respawn. https://t.co/6ngTa5mtHv

Players might not always see the destruction of some snowmen registered by the game. If that happens, one can always leave the area and come back to try it again.

Last year's Christmas freebies

Apart from the usual gifts from Rockstar Games, players also received some additional gifts last year for logging in regularly for the snow event. The gifts included the following:

Yogarishima & Fukaru Liveries for Banshee

Baseball Bat Tee

Santa's New Sled Livery for Comet S2 Cabrio

Festive Stripes Livery for Baller ST

Similar rewards will also be handed out to those who log in every day once the snow season begins on GTA Online this year.

