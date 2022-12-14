When can GTA Online fans expect snow to be added as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars winter DLC?

GTA Online's Winter DLC is keeping gamers busy at the moment with new features, races, and six new story missions. The game is also closer to getting players their annual Christmas festive bonuses and freebies. Those waiting for the annual snow in the online game should get to see it soon.
This year's Christmas gifts have already been leaked. Popular modder and tweeter on GTA games @WildBrick142 has listed out the Christmas Day gifts players will be getting this year.
GTA Online's annual holiday season is here, and the city of Los Santos is covered in snow
Snow is expected next week
GTA Online is expected to have its snow season sometime next week. Since Winter DLC was launched yesterday, there is a high probability of the snow season starting a week later by December 20, 2022. Last year, Grand Theft Auto Online got the snow season started by December 23.
It's generally a tradition for the snow season to begin in GTA Online just a couple of days before Christmas and get taken down soon after.
Christmas Gifts by Rockstar Games
According to WildBricks, players will get the following items:
- Candy Cane
- Green Reindeer Beer Hat
- Firework Launcher
- 20 Firework Rockets
- 25 Sticky Bombs
- 25 Grenades
- 5 Proximity Mines
- 10 Molotovs
- Snacks and armor will also get resupplied
Players will receive the following items as part of the New Year gifts:
- Rainbow, Gold, and Silver New Years Glasses
- Yellow Holly Beer Hat
- Firework Launcher
- 20 Firework Rockets
- 25 Sticky Bombs
- 25 Grenades
- 5 Proximity Mines
- 10 Molotovs
- Snacks and armor will also get resupplied
Snowmen collectibles
Players also have a chance of winning the Snowman outfit. Since it's a limited-time event, players will not have too long to win it. Steps to complete the objectives and win the outfit are given below:
- You need to destroy 25 snowmen that appear throughout the map
- You can destroy them in any order by driving over them
There is also a bug report regarding the objectives.
Players might not always see the destruction of some snowmen registered by the game. If that happens, one can always leave the area and come back to try it again.
Last year's Christmas freebies
Apart from the usual gifts from Rockstar Games, players also received some additional gifts last year for logging in regularly for the snow event. The gifts included the following:
- Yogarishima & Fukaru Liveries for Banshee
- Baseball Bat Tee
- Santa's New Sled Livery for Comet S2 Cabrio
- Festive Stripes Livery for Baller ST
Similar rewards will also be handed out to those who log in every day once the snow season begins on GTA Online this year.
For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki