GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars full patch notes revealed

GTA Online's latest DLC Los Santos Drug Wars was launched with a dizzying trailer showcasing its many new rides, missions, and characters. Players have been kept busy with the update hitting all available platforms. Rockstar Games has also provided the official patch notes for the update.

The Rockstar Games support page has the patch notes in full, detailing the update's numerous changes added to GTA Online. There are changes, enhancements, and experience updates to go through.

The patch notes also detailed the game's bug fixes, stability issues, and matchmaking problems.

Six new 1-4 player story missions

Six new missions have been added to GTA Online, which will see players working with the new character Dax.

These are the six missions:

First Dose 1: Welcome to the Troupe

First Dose 2: Designated Driver

First Dose 3: Fatal Incursion

First Dose 4: Uncontrolled Substance

First Dose 5: Make War not Love

First Dose 6: Off the Rails

The Freakshop

Players can relaunch new First Dose Story Missions from the Freakshop and store and modify the Acid Lab Business. They can also purchase and modify MKII weapons.

Fooligan jobs

Players have access to five new Fooligan Jobs. These will be available through Dax after they complete the First Dose - Welcome to the Troupe.

Acid Lab

After completing the First Dose missions, players can steal and install the necessary lab equipment at the rear of the new MTL Brickade 6x6 vehicle. This will unlock access to the new Acid Lab business. Players can also request their 6x6 vehicle and access their Acid Lab while in Freemode.

Just like other existing businesses, Acid Lab can be used to launch source missions to gain supplies. These supplies will generate more Acid products for players to sell. Acid Labs can also be given custom names, just like other businesses.

The Maibatsu Manchez Scout C can be requested in Freemode. It can also be used to deliver Acid Products.

New Vehicles

Eight new vehicles have been added to the game, including the Mobile Acid Lab:

Överflöd Entity MT (Super)

Declasse Tulip M-100 (Muscle)

Zirconium Journey II (Van)

BF Surfer Custom (Van)

Annis 300R (Sports) – with Imani Tech

Declasse Tahoma Coupe (Muscle) – Players can claim for free between December 16 and December 18

MTL Brickade 6x6 (Acid Lab)

Manchez Scout C (Motorcycle)

Cosmetics

Giving GTA Online players more options, new clothing and accessories have been added to clothing stores. Furthermore, 39 unisex tattoos and a new hairstyle for female characters have been added.

Experience Improvements

As reported earlier, the in-game phone updates include the following:

Contacts can now be either hidden or shown from the phone. The in-game phone will have a Favorites option in the Interaction Menu for players to contact their favorite characters easily.

You can now launch and play all the Agatha Baker Casino Story Missions at The Diamond Casino & Resort as a solo player.

You can now request the Mechanic to deliver Bicycles.

The Mechanic will deliver the requested vehicles faster.

The ‘hide all’ option has been reintroduced in each Map Blip Options Category.

GTA Online players on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S can now skip Hao’s Intro Race and directly access the HSW Upgrade Service and mods.

Visual Updates

GTA Online players on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S have received ray-traced reflections, which are now added to Fidelity Mode. This new update brings detail and contrast to GTA Online and will now show vehicles, characters, and more details on reflective and glossy surfaces.

Economy Updates

GTA Online Shark Cards have received updated values for all cards. (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA$ and RP rewards have been permanently tripled for Smuggler’s Run Sell Missions.

Participation rewards for these missions will also see an increased payout.

The High-Demand Bonus has also been permanently applied to Vehicle Cargo Sell Missions.

GTA+ members will now see the Match and Heist bonuses available on the Landing Page tiles.

Bonus payouts will get improved visibility at the end of activities.

Creator Updates

HSW Races - You can now create HSW Races limited to HSW vehicles.

You can also convert existing races to HSW Races.

Normal races will include HSW vehicles if they have the HSW-capable vehicles selected.

You will see an option to disable HSW mods in the lobby before the race.

In HSW Races, stock vehicles will have HSW mods applied to them instead of having to apply them in Freemode before the race.

Race Creator

The RC Bandito will now be available as a special vehicle type in the Race Creator.

Wrench health pickups have been fixed and will be correctly shown when the vehicle appears to be damaged.

GTA Online players on PS5 / Xbox Series X|S will now be able to place up to 300 props in the Race Creator.

Deathmatch Creator

The Deathmatch Creator is updating the Play Area, Spawning, Scoring, Eligibility, and other general updates.

Play Area

Active play areas will now be displayed visually as they are shrinking.

Shrink Time

The time to control shrinking play areas can now be set to minutes and seconds, as opposed to just seconds.

There is now an option to shrink the play area over the duration of a Deathmatch.

Shrink Conditions

A new option is added to swap between time remaining and elapsed to delay the start of the play area shrinking.

Team Score and Players Remaining are new conditions to start shrinking the play area

A visual representation of the final size is now displayed in the Creator when setting the size that the play area will shrink to.

A new option has been added to each play area. This makes out-of-bounds spawn points invalid for player spawning and keeps players spawning within their active play area throughout the Deathmatch, instead of respawning and being out of bounds again.

A new cylindrical shape has been added to play areas. GTA Online Players can set the height and radius for this, and spherical bounds are also still available for use.

Modifier Set Eligibility

Eligibility will see the addition of new conditions to check and the ability to become scalable with lobby options through the percentage check.

Conditions

New condition – Lives: A Modifier Set can be applied to players based on the number of lives they have remaining.

New condition – Killstreak: Kills earned within a single life can be used to trigger a Modifier Set change. The Modifier Set is lost on death, and players change back to their most relevant modifier.

A new Comparison Type option has been added, allowing players to check a percentage or a specific value for the Condition set. Available for Score, Time, and Lives Conditions.

This also allows the use of the lobby settings to change these values and the condition checks to scale with them. This was previously only specific values.

Spawning

Limit Spawn Protection Time - A new option has been added to Combat Settings to control the number of times players become invulnerable after respawning.

Modifier Restrictions - A new menu has been added to Spawn Point placement to allow you to restrict players from spawning at that spawn point if they have a specific Modifier Set active.

When respawning, players will now have the last weapon they were using equipped if it is still in their inventory.

When making a Deathmatch that only has one life available, the number of spawn points required only needs to match the number of players that can join the Deathmatch.

Modifier Set - Scoring

Death Score – GTA Online players can now set a score to receive on death within a Modifier Set.

Positive or Negative score when dying.

As well as a positive or negative score when dying to melee or a set weapon group as a bonus.

For example, you can leave Death Score at 0 but set Melee Death Bonus to -1.

GTA Online Players with that Modifier Set active will lose 1 point when being killed with a melee weapon.

Creator

The Maximum number of Modifier Sets is now 25 (up from 11), allowing players to add even more customization to their Deathmatches.

Team/Free for All only options are now greyed out when locked to a specific type of Deathmatch. This is to help reduce the number of potentially available options.

If a player locks their Deathmatch to Free for All, Team-related options will become greyed out and unable to be used.

Added an option to clear settings from the Default Modifier Set in the Manage Modifier Set menu.

Modifier Sets can now have a name given to them, from a selection of 58 preset descriptive names.

This is done in the Manage Modifier Set menu, press X/Square/Del on the Modifier Set in the Modifier Sets menu.

A new option to select a Modifier Set to test in Test Mode. Choosing this will stop players' Modifier Set from changing during the test.

Forced Test Modifier Set - A new option has been added to the test menu, allowing players to select a specific Modifier Set to be used when entering test mode. Players are locked to using that Modifier Set for the entire test when utilizing this option. Modifier Sets will not change when using this option.

Disable Friendly AI – A new option has been added to the test menu that allows players to enter a team deathmatch test on their own. This will allow players to test their Modifier Set transitions without friendly AI also contributing to things like scores that may cause a Modifier Set change.

A HUD element has been added to test mode that shows GTA Online players’ current Modifier Set, so they can easily tell which Modifier Set they are currently playing with while testing.

The damage modifier option for Throwables within a Modifier Set has been removed.

Ambient Settings

Lock Shops – A new option has been added to prevent players from entering shops when playing Deathmatches.

Rockstar Games has also fixed several issues and bugs for GTA Online in this update, apart from minor modifications throughout its other features.

