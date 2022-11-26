5 GTA Online characters who should return in GTA 6

Over the years, the GTA series has introduced fans to a variety of characters who have solidified their iconic status in the community. Many players are hoping that these characters make a comeback in some capacity in the upcoming installment.

Most of the time, GTA games tend to introduce new characters and tell standalone stories rather than creating sequels with the same characters reprising roles.

However, this does not mean that players have not seen any cameos by some of the most beloved characters of the franchise, especially in recent times. Here are five characters that players would love to see again in GTA 6.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

5 GTA characters that should come back in GTA 6

1) Franklin

Franklin was a central part of GTA 5's story and had the ability to make choices that seriously affected the entire narrative. Because of this, many players see him as the de-facto protagonist of the game.

Additionally, due to popular demand, Franklin was also introduced to GTA Online with the release of the Contract DLC. So it is safe to say that the majority of fans will have no problem seeing him again in GTA 6.

In the next installment, Rockstar Games could even make him a bit older and more experienced than his previous iteration. There are a lot of things the writers can still do with this character, and fans are excited about the possibilities.

2) Tommy Vercetti

The Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks revealed that the next Grand Theft Auto game would likely take place in Vice City, so players are excited about Tommy potentially making an appearance in the upcoming game.

Grand Theft Auto Vice City is considered to be an iconic Grand Theft Auto title that is loved by most video game fans, so seeing Tommy again in the world of Grand Theft Auto 6 would be a great honor for many of them.

Whether it is a cameo or even a non-speaking role, just interacting with Tommy in any capacity will satisfy most fans, so Rockstar Games can never go wrong with this addition.

3) Niko Bellic

Niko is the protagonist of Grand Theft Auto 4, but he has not been seen in any of the subsequent Grand Theft Auto games, although some of the other characters from the same title have reappeared.

So it is about time players see how Niko is doing. Several veteran Grand Theft Auto fans believe that Niko is dead according to the game's lore, but this shouldn't matter too much since Grand Theft Auto games generally take place in different timelines and aren't always consistent with each other.

Rockstar Games should definitely take advantage of these ambiguities and bring Niko back one last time in their upcoming installment to give him a proper farewell.

4) Carl Johnson

CJ, the protagonist of Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, has cemented himself in the pantheon of meme culture, so it would be very poetic if he becomes involved in the narrative of Grand Theft Auto 6 in some way.

CJ's presence in Grand Theft Auto 6 will greatly affect players who are fans of GTA San Andreas, and seeing him interact with the new main characters will be amazing to witness.

In Grand Theft Auto 5, Lamar and Franklin did mention that GSF (CJ's gang) members have moved to a different city, so it is possible for an older CJ to still exist. Players who are into Grand Theft Auto lore will definitely be looking forward to seeing CJ again.

5) Lamar Davis

Lamar is undoubtedly one of the funniest characters Rockstar Games has ever created. Almost every line that comes out of his mouth is worth quoting. So, this character being part of the next Grand Theft Auto game would be a great idea.

Additionally, Lamar has become a cultural force in recent times due to his roasting capabilities. Having him in the upcoming installment will be a great way to introduce some satirical humor, especially if Rockstar Games wants a nuanced but funny character in the story.

