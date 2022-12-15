HSW Race Creator added to GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

Through the recently released Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, Rockstar Games introduced many long-awaited features in GTA Online. The studio also brought exclusive features for next-gen players in the game, including the HSW Race Creator.

HSW cars and modifications are something that PS5 and Xbox S/X players enjoy a lot, so it makes sense for Rockstar Games to expand upon the concept.

Race Creator is a tool that the majority of GTA Online players have had access to for a long time. Next-gen players can now also use this tool to create exclusive HSW races.

Here's what Rockstar Games had to say about the HSW Race Creator:

"As we continue to improve on and expand the tools available to our talented community of creators, the HSW Race Creator is now available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Create custom tracks for the highest-performance vehicles in Southern San Andreas — or convert any of your existing Races into an HSW Race."

This means that next-gen players can not only create custom tracks from scratch but also convert any of their already-made tracks and make them compatible with HSW cars. This is a massive advantage.

What do Rockstar Games' patch notes say about the HSW Race Creator in GTA Online?

Based on Rockstar Games' patch notes, here are the things that GTA Online players should keep in mind when it comes to the HSW Race Creator:

Existing Races can also be converted to HSW Races.

HSW vehicles are available in all races that have the HSW-capable vehicles selected, with an option to disable HSW mods in the lobby before the race.

In HSW Races, the stock vehicles that are available will have HSW mods applied to them rather than applying them yourself in Freemode.

Here are some of the changes made to Race Creator via the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC:

The RC Bandito is now available as a special vehicle type in the Race Creator.

Wrench health pickups are now able to be correctly collected when the vehicle appears to be damaged.

PS5 / Xbox Series X|S Only: Players can now place up to 300 props in the Race Creator.

Next-gen players can now spend more time using the creator tools in the game as they are more in line with the exclusive features they enjoy. They can unlock their access to the HSW Race Creator by completing Hao's intro race.

