What do GTA Online players get with the new Acid Business in Los Santos Drug Wars DLC?

GTA Online players should know what they're getting into with the Acid Business in the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. After completing the First Dose missions, Dax will let players upgrade their Brickade 6x6 with the Acid Lab. It's a reliable passive business that can be run in the background. Gamers will consider it a worthy investment, just as long as they know what they're doing in the latest update.

The Acid Business has a lot going for it in the current update. Not only will GTA Online players make a lot of money through it, they can also mod select vehicles for their business in the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC.

Here's what GTA Online players get when they start the Acid Business in Los Santos Drug Wars DLC

Players don't need to visit the Acid Lab to get supplies

GTA Online players don't have to bring up the interaction menu to summon the Brickade 6x6. Instead, they can give Mutt a call if they want to buy supplies from him. This will cost them $60,000, but it will take at least ten minutes for those items to arrive in the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC.

If the player decides to run the supplies themselves, GTA Online will randomly choose between five different missions to assign them, where each has three variations in the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. Either way, Gamers can buy or steal their supplies however they like.

It will offer a lot of money in the long run

GTA Online YouTuber Gtamen has already run some calculations for the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. The Acid Business will net a huge profit if the Sale Missions end up being successful. Once the player has all the supplies they need, they can sell them for the following prices:

$237,600 (without the Acid Lab upgrades)

(without the Acid Lab upgrades) $335,200 (with the Acid Lab upgrades)

(with the Acid Lab upgrades) $502,800 (with upgrades in a public lobby with 26 or more players)

High-demand cash bonuses are only applicable in public lobbies. According to Gtamen, that's an extra $6,704 for each gamer in the session. Keep in mind that if players bought the resupply items beforehand, they would likely have spent $180,000, which cuts into the final payout.

Money is the main reason anybody would consider getting the Acid Lab in GTA Online. The Los Santos Drug Wars DLC gives players a relatively casual business that doesn't require too much work. Of course, it does necessitate a little bit of effort, but it won't take long to set everything up.

Players also gain access to multiple vehicles

Players who run the Acid Lab should already have the Brickade 6x6, a highly durable vehicle with the potential to cause great destruction. It can be upgraded with ramming weapons and proximity mines. This will vastly help get rid of unwanted obstacles in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC.

In addition, players can also summon the Manchez Scout C as their personal delivery bike. They can also upgrade the vehicle with performance modifications so it goes much faster. At the end of the day, gamers will have everything they need to source their supplies.

The Acid Business can be a fun experience for players since the missions are very simple and straightforward. The Brickade 6x6 and the Manchez Scout C are nice little bonuses, a cherry on top of a sundae.

