How good are the Nightmare vehicles in GTA Online?

Nightmare vehicles may have some particular use in GTA Online. There is nothing more satisfying than pure unbridled carnage, and GTA Online players love to destroy everything in sight.

This is the entire purpose of the Nightmare vehicles, which provide dangerous abilities with custom vehicles. Gamers can use anything from jump mods to flamethrowers.

They will need to spend money on customizable parts, and doing so will bring out the best in these vehicles. GTA Online is offering terrific deals right now, so this article will only refer to them in particular. Nightmare vehicles like the Sasquatch will not be mentioned.

GTA Online: Are the Nightmare vehicles any good?

Again, this article will only go over select Nightmare vehicles currently on sale in GTA Online. Each one was a part of the Arena War update in 2018. Here is what players should know about them.

1) MTL Nightmare Cerberus

This powerful truck is considerably slow but boasts powerful strength, ramming any vehicle out of its way. Its primary use is to clear out traffic, helped by the jump and shunt mods.

GTA Online players should be equipped with a ram weapon, as this custom part offers both offense and defense. Not only does it rely on brute force, but it also protects the engine.

This is one of the stronger Nightmare vehicles out there. Each one has a standard flamethrower weapon.

2) Declasse Nightmare Brutus

The Nightmare Brutus has low acceleration but good top speed. It's pretty good for offroad challenges, as it can withstand different types of terrain.

GTA Online gamers should rely on proximity mines that they can add to any Nightmare vehicle. What makes the Brutus special is its weapon selection, as users can choose between five proximity mines:

Kinetic (pushes away players)

(pushes away players) Spike (bursts tires)

(bursts tires) EMP (eletronic interference)

(eletronic interference) Slick (causes vehicles to lose control)

(causes vehicles to lose control) Sticky (slows down vehicles)

Despite its appearance, the Nightmare Brutus is surprisingly versatile.

3) HVY Nightmare Scarab

This heavy tank can be a massive threat to unwary players, pushing away most cars in GTA Online. It can also use powerful weapons like proximity mines and machine guns. Unfortunately, its performance is rather poor.

This Nightmare vehicle is very slow, and no amount of boosts will bring it anywhere over 75 miles per hour. Additional custom parts can slow it down even further.

4) Vapid Nightmare Imperator

In terms of performance, GTA Online players will be pleased here, as the Nightmare Imperator offers good speed and acceleration. Its only problem is low braking power. Otherwise, it can reliably escape in most situations.

One unique feature is the Kinetic Mortar that gamers can use if others are in pursuit. It will send them flying backward.

5) Annis Nightmare ZR380

As expected from a sports car, the Nightmare ZR380 is incredibly fast, though any armor upgrade will slow down its acceleration. At the very least, it offers good handling for sharp turns and is still one of the fastest in its class.

The Nightmare ZR380 can use spikes and saw blades. Otherwise, it retains the standard weaponry of other Nightmare vehicles.

6) Western Nightmare Deathbike

Simply put, it is one of the fastest vehicles in GTA Online. This bike boasts a ridiculous top speed of 150 miles per hour.

The Nightmare Deathbike is perfect for hit and runs, though users need to be careful with their weapons. The bike can overturn if the blades get caught.

Get a great deal in GTA Online

All these Nightmare vehicles are available at 50% off (Image via Rockstar Games)

Halloween is finally over, but the season is still here. GTA Online is currently offering some fantastic deals on Nightmare vehicles:

MTL Nightmare Cerberus (50% off)

Declasse Nightmare Brutus (50% off)

HVY Nightmare Scarab (50% off)

Vapid Nightmare Imperator (50% off)

Annis Nightmare ZR380 (50% off)

Western Nightmare Deathbike (50% off)

All of them can be purchased at half their original price. This offer will only last until the end of this week.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

