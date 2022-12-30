GTA Online introduces new Fooligan Job Rewards this New Year (December 29 - January 10)

Rockstar Games recently announced several new Fooligan Job Rewards that essentially boil down to free clothes and some cash in GTA Online. These freebies are available from December 29, 2022, to January 10, 2023, and this time period will be gamers' chance to get these "rare items":

Ice Vinyl jacket

Ice Vinyl Cut jacket

Black Bigness Ski mask

White Bigness Ski mask

LS Smoking Jacket

Yellow SN Rooster Revere Collar party shirt

There is also a monetary bonus for Associates and Bodyguards who complete some Fooligan Jobs. All clothing rewards will be delivered in approximately 72 hours after logging in on January 10, 2023.

How to unlock the new Fooligan Job Rewards in GTA Online

Here is a full list of all Fooligan Job Rewards:

Complete one of these jobs: Ice Vinyl jacket and Ice Vinyl Cut jacket

Ice Vinyl jacket and Ice Vinyl Cut jacket Complete ten of these jobs: Black Bigness Ski mask and White Bigness Ski mask

Black Bigness Ski mask and White Bigness Ski mask Complete 25 of these jobs: LS Smoking Jacket

LS Smoking Jacket Purchase or own the Equipment Upgrade for the Acid Lab: Yellow SN Rooster Revere Collar party shirt

Yellow SN Rooster Revere Collar party shirt Complete three of these jobs as an Associate or Bodyguard: $100K

To finish these missions, players must complete First Dose 1 - Welcome to the Troupe. Gamers can do that mission as soon as they get Ron's call, which can happen as soon as they log in to GTA Online. Simply head to Sandy Shores and into the yellow 'R' to begin First Dose 1 - Welcome to the Troupe.

Upon finishing it, all players can call Dax and select "Request Work" to do Fooligan Jobs.

List of all Fooligan Jobs in GTA Online

Another official image tied to these missions (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is a list of missions that Dax will randomly give you in GTA Online when you request some work from him:

Crop Dustin'

Heavy Metal

Liquid Assets

Working Remotely

Write-Off

It doesn't matter which of these missions you complete for the sake of unlocking the rewards mentioned above. Each job pays GTA Online players $50,000, and there is a cooldown where they have to wait 48 minutes before they can attempt another mission.

All Fooligan Jobs can be done solo or with other players. These missions are done in Freemode, so one does have to keep in mind that other gamers can interfere with these jobs. Here is a summary of each of the five missions that you might do:

Crop Dustin': Destroy some weed with a Duster and then destroy a Tanker.

Destroy some weed with a Duster and then destroy a Tanker. Heavy Metal: Get a Bobcat XL and eliminate a gang leader.

Get a Bobcat XL and eliminate a gang leader. Liquid Assets: Destroy a weed farm and fight against strange hallucinations.

Destroy a weed farm and fight against strange hallucinations. Working Remotely: Use a GoPostal Pony to bomb a gang hideout.

Use a GoPostal Pony to bomb a gang hideout. Write-Off: Destroy Merryweather Security transport vehicles and then destroy some Merryweather items at their base.

It is worth noting that players will only get $25,000 instead of $50,000 if they blow their cover in Working Remotely. Otherwise, the other missions will always pay $50,000 from December 29, 2022, to January 10, 2023.

All of these jobs will be available after that time period. However, completing them between December 29, 2022, and January 10, 2023, is the only way to get the free clothes and $100K bonus since those rewards are normally not obtainable.

