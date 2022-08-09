Latest GTA 6 report verifies several past leaks

The latest GTA 6 report appears to have corroborated several past rumors and news about the next Grand Theft Auto game. One was first reported in 2018, while another was made only earlier this year.

The first leak from 2018 disclosed the game's settings, codename, and initial plans to have multiple locations. The latest leak, also confirmed by this report, mentioned a male-female protagonist duo.

GTA 6 leaks confirmed by recent report

A few days ago, a prominent report from a well-placed source provided new details on Grand Theft Auto 6.

The game will reportedly focus on two protagonists, one of whom will be a woman. A fictional version of Miami will serve as the backdrop for GTA 6's scenario.

There were also some other interesting details from this report. The title was originally much larger, and it was anticipated that players would be able to travel between various cities in North and South America.

This was ultimately scrapped as Rockstar Games reportedly realized this would be a tough task. The company is apparently using the codename "Project Americas" for the latest project.

2018 report

The first information about Vice City being a playable location came from a 2018 report. It was also the first to mention that GTA 6 is codenamed "Project Americas."

The report also stated that there would be multiple locations, including those in the Caribbean and South America.

Certain leaks from anonymous sources popped up over the internet soon after this report, all claiming to know more about "Project Americas." Fans were unsure whether the leak was accurate at the time, but the new report appears to have confirmed that everything was, in fact, true.

Rockstar made an official announcement regarding the development of GTA 6 this year. However, if the latest report is to be believed, the upcoming title has been in development for quite some time.

The report's author, Jason Schreier, stated that the forthcoming Grand Theft Auto title has been in development since 2014.

Other details

The latest report on GTA 6 has been capturing the attention of almost every fan of the series. Some are debating the choice to feature a female protagonist, while others are concerned about the change in tone that Rockstar is apparently aiming for.

Tom Henderson was the first reliable source to mention that a female protagonist is very likely.

Meanwhile, Matheus Victor, another insider who has been 'leaking' some details about the upcoming title, has also given some accurate predictions. He was the first source to mention that Grand Theft Auto 6 will have two playable protagonists, one of whom will be a woman.

While Schreier stated that the protagonists are based on Bonnie and Clyde, Victor noted that they're siblings.

According to another source, the game's original design called for four protagonists and three cities.

The above report also stated that Rockstar originally intended for the title to feature multiple cities but ultimately abandoned that idea because it was just too ambitious.

Edited by Ravi Iyer