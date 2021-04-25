The GTA franchise is the magnum opus of Rockstar Games. Players can explore the exciting open world and get engaged in thrilling missions offered by the titles.

The GTA titles are available on different platforms, ranging from PlayStation to Xbox. Out of all the games in the franchise, only five games can be enjoyed on the mobile gaming platform.

List of all GTA games available on Android and iOS in April 2021

These are the GTA games that are available on Android and iOS:

1. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Image via Wallpaper Cave

This is one of the best GTA games, and the missions of this title are tough, and hence players need the patience to accomplish their goal. Carl Johnson (CJ) is one of the most loved characters in the entire series.

Android users can download it from here.

iOS users can download it from here.

2. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Image via WallpaperAccess

Players can travel back to the 1980s and enjoy lots of side activities that this title has to offer. One can hop in on fancy cars and cruise around Vice City to explore the open world.

Android users can download it from here.

iOS users can download it from here.

3. Grand Theft Auto III

Image via Wallpaper Cave

The ambiance of this game is dark and gritty, and players can get to be part of the criminal underworld in this game. They have the option to customize their controls or use controllers for a better gaming experience.

Android users can download it from here.

iOS users can download it from here.

4. GTA: Liberty City Stories

Image via Wallpaper Cave

The storyline of this GTA title follows Toni Cipriani and his sincere efforts at restoring order in Liberty City. The game has streamlined missions, making it more compatible with mobile devices.

Android users can download it from here.

iOS users can download it from here.

5. GTA: Chinatown Wars

Image via Wallpaper Stock

Of all the GTA titles, this game also offers exciting missions that players can take part in. Players who are fond of comic books will like the graphics offered by this title, as it is very animated.

Android users can download it from here.

iOS users can download it from here.

Disclaimer: This article is for beginners. While this information may seem obvious to some, many players often search for it.

