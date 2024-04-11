List of all GTA Online double bonuses in the latest update (April 11-17, 2024)

Rockstar Games is currently offering GTA Online double bonuses on some of the interesting game modes, making this week the best time to play the game. From today April 11, 2024, until April 17, 2024, players can earn 2x money and up to 4x RP on Cargo Business, Contact Missions, and one popular Adversary Mode. One can also earn an extra $100,000 just by completing any Business Sell Mission before the end of the week.

There’s a good amount of variety in this week’s GTA Online double bonuses activities for both beginners and veterans. Let’s look at everything giving 2x rewards throughout the week.

GTA Online double bonuses after the latest update: Special Cargo Sell Missions, Martin Madrazo Contact Missions, and more

The latest GTA Online weekly update giving double bonuses on different game activities is a blessing for everyone who wants to earn money quicker than usual. Whether one likes running a business or helping a character with their dirty work, there’s something for everyone this week.

Here’s a complete list of in-game activities offering double bonuses in GTA Online till April 17, 2024:

1) Special Cargo Sell Missions (2x cash and RP)

Owners of Warehouses who run Special Cargo business in Los Santos can enjoy GTA Online double bonuses simply by completing Special Cargo Sell Missions. Below is the list of all such jobs that players can complete and enjoy 2x rewards:

Standard Drop-off

Trackify

Clean Delivery

Rival NPCs

Multiple Drop-offs

Enemies

Ambush at the Docks

Regular Drop-offs

Restricted Area Drop-off

Drop-offs

Drop-offs 2

2) Export Mixed Goods (2x cash and RP)

Similar to the aforementioned Special Cargo Sell Missions, the Warehouse owners can initiate an Export Mixed Goods mission since The Criminal Enterprises update. They simply need to speak to the Office’s Assistant.

Here’s the list of objectives one must complete to earn GTA Online double bonuses till April 17, 2024:

Collect the mixed goods after exiting the Office Deliver the goods to the Terminal Lose the cops

3) Martin Madrazo Contact Missions (2x cash and 4x RP)

Martin Madrazo is feeling generous by offering everyone who helps him double bonuses in GTA Online this week. Here’s a list of all Martin Madrazo Contact Missions eligible for 2x money and 4x RP throughout the week:

On the List

Trash Talk

Rooftop Rumble

Defender

Judging the Jury

Show Me the Monet

Holed Up – Burton

Extradition

Cleaning the Cat House

Dry Docking

Mixed Up With Coke

Editor and Thief

Effin' Lazers

The Los Santos Connection

Stick Up the Stickup Crew

Grab Your Ballas

Water the Vineyard

Check Out Time

Death From Above

Out of Court Settlement

Time To Get Away

Handle with Care

Artificial Scarcity

Dispatch I

Dispatch II

Dispatch III

Dispatch IV

Dispatch V

Dispatch VI

4) Collection Time Adversary Mode

The Collection Time Adversary Mode is one of the interesting game activities that one can undergo to earn GTA Online double bonuses till April 17, 2024. In this game mode, players are divided into four different teams and they all need to take out rival teams to collect their points. The team that holds the required score for 30 seconds wins the match.

Apart from that, players can also win a brand new GTA Online podium car by trying their luck at The Diamond Casino & Resort this week.

