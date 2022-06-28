List of hobbies and pastimes in GTA 5 for 100% completion

Games like GTA 5 are becoming more popular as they let players dive into many things other than the story. Talking about the single-player experience, Grand Theft Auto 5 allows gamers to do much more than just drive around. There are side missions, Easter eggs, hobbies and pastimes, and much more.

The average gamer plays through the story maybe once or twice at the most. On the other hand, dedicated fans spend a lot more time hunting down Easter eggs, setting records, reaching new locations, or trying to achieve that elusive completionist trophy.

To complete 100% of GTA 5, players must do 69 story missions, 20 strangers and freaks missions, 14 random encounters, 42 hobbies and pastimes, and 16 miscellaneous tasks.

Complete these hobbies and pastimes to achieve 100% completion in GTA 5

Hobbies and Pastimes

Shooting range: Handguns (bronze medal or better)

Handguns (bronze medal or better) Shooting range: Submachine Guns (bronze medal or better)

Submachine Guns (bronze medal or better) Shooting range: Assault Rifles (bronze medal or better)

Assault Rifles (bronze medal or better) Shooting range: Shotguns (bronze medal or better)

Shotguns (bronze medal or better) Shooting range: Light Machine Guns (bronze medal or better)

Light Machine Guns (bronze medal or better) Shooting range: Heavy (bronze medal or better)

Heavy (bronze medal or better) Golf: Play 9 holes and finish even or below par (the player does not need to win the match)

Play 9 holes and finish even or below par (the player does not need to win the match) Tennis: Win a game (it does not need to be a full set or match)

Win a game (it does not need to be a full set or match) Darts: Win a game

Win a game Triathlons: Complete all three (third place or better).

Complete all three (third place or better). Street races: Complete all five (third place or better).

Complete all five (third place or better). Off-road races: Complete all six (third place or better).

Complete all six (third place or better). Sea races: Complete all four (third place or better).

Complete all four (third place or better). Flight school: Complete all twelve lessons (bronze medal or better).

Complete all twelve lessons (bronze medal or better). Parachute jumps: Complete all.

Complete all. Strip club: Get a private dance.

Certain hobbies and pastimes in GTA 5 need to be done multiple times. For instance, players must participate in more than one Triathalon, street race, sea race, among others.

However, the Flight School has 12 separate lessons that all need to be completed.

Triathlons

Vespucci Beach

Alamo Sea

Coyote Cross Country

Street Races

Shift Work

City Circuit

Airport

Freeway

Vespucci Canals

Off-road Races

Canyon Cliffs

Ridge Run

Mineward Spiral

Valley Trail

Lakeside Splash

Eco Friendly

Sea Races

Los Santos Port

Power Station

El Gordo

Lago Zancudo

Flight School

Training take off

Runway landing

Inverted flight

Knife flight

Flat hatting

Touch down

Loop the loop

Helicopter course

Helicopter speed run

Skydiving

Drop zone

Earn your wings

Parachute Jumps

Pacific tour

Photo finish

Turbine Terror

The Decline

Bank Bailout

What goes up

Falling mouse

Runaway train

Aim for the Fairway

Carving the mountain

Fall of the Alamo

Dammed if I don't

Razor Rock dive

A completionist trophy in GTA 5 is highly respected within the community, and achievers often show it off. Completing or at least trying to complete the game lets players see the big open world Rockstar Games has created for them.

Engaging in this crusade often lets players come across minute details present in the game. Easter eggs are also easily hunted via this technique as the completionist journey takes players around the map.

