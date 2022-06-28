List of hobbies and pastimes in GTA 5 for 100% completion

Games like GTA 5 are becoming more popular as they let players dive into many things other than the story. Talking about the single-player experience, Grand Theft Auto 5 allows gamers to do much more than just drive around. There are side missions, Easter eggs, hobbies and pastimes, and much more.
The average gamer plays through the story maybe once or twice at the most. On the other hand, dedicated fans spend a lot more time hunting down Easter eggs, setting records, reaching new locations, or trying to achieve that elusive completionist trophy.
To complete 100% of GTA 5, players must do 69 story missions, 20 strangers and freaks missions, 14 random encounters, 42 hobbies and pastimes, and 16 miscellaneous tasks.
Complete these hobbies and pastimes to achieve 100% completion in GTA 5
Hobbies and Pastimes
- Shooting range: Handguns (bronze medal or better)
- Shooting range: Submachine Guns (bronze medal or better)
- Shooting range: Assault Rifles (bronze medal or better)
- Shooting range: Shotguns (bronze medal or better)
- Shooting range: Light Machine Guns (bronze medal or better)
- Shooting range: Heavy (bronze medal or better)
- Golf: Play 9 holes and finish even or below par (the player does not need to win the match)
- Tennis: Win a game (it does not need to be a full set or match)
- Darts: Win a game
- Triathlons: Complete all three (third place or better).
- Street races: Complete all five (third place or better).
- Off-road races: Complete all six (third place or better).
- Sea races: Complete all four (third place or better).
- Flight school: Complete all twelve lessons (bronze medal or better).
- Parachute jumps: Complete all.
- Strip club: Get a private dance.
Certain hobbies and pastimes in GTA 5 need to be done multiple times. For instance, players must participate in more than one Triathalon, street race, sea race, among others.
However, the Flight School has 12 separate lessons that all need to be completed.
Triathlons
- Vespucci Beach
- Alamo Sea
- Coyote Cross Country
Street Races
- Shift Work
- City Circuit
- Airport
- Freeway
- Vespucci Canals
Off-road Races
- Canyon Cliffs
- Ridge Run
- Mineward Spiral
- Valley Trail
- Lakeside Splash
- Eco Friendly
Sea Races
- Los Santos Port
- Power Station
- El Gordo
- Lago Zancudo
Flight School
- Training take off
- Runway landing
- Inverted flight
- Knife flight
- Flat hatting
- Touch down
- Loop the loop
- Helicopter course
- Helicopter speed run
- Skydiving
- Drop zone
- Earn your wings
Parachute Jumps
- Pacific tour
- Photo finish
- Turbine Terror
- The Decline
- Bank Bailout
- What goes up
- Falling mouse
- Runaway train
- Aim for the Fairway
- Carving the mountain
- Fall of the Alamo
- Dammed if I don't
- Razor Rock dive
A completionist trophy in GTA 5 is highly respected within the community, and achievers often show it off. Completing or at least trying to complete the game lets players see the big open world Rockstar Games has created for them.
Engaging in this crusade often lets players come across minute details present in the game. Easter eggs are also easily hunted via this technique as the completionist journey takes players around the map.