5 Easter Eggs in earlier games that GTA 6 should revisit

Easter Eggs in games are very common now as more and more franchises include them in their titles. The GTA Series, however, is renowned for doing so. These surprises are often hidden in plain sight, but some are also only visible to the most dedicated players.

GTA 6 is quite a way away but fans keep praying for it to drop sooner. That said, most discussions include the upcoming title and how it might be. Wishlists are also being prepared and shared on social media.

This article picks out a few Easter Eggs from previous Grand Theft Auto titles that deserve a feature in the next game.

Previously featured Easter Eggs that deserve a spot in GTA 6

1) Lazlow Jones

For uninitiated and newer GTA fans, Lazlow Jones is a character who has featured in every title since the release of Grand Theft Auto 3. Known as Jeremy Crawford Jones in real-life, he is a talk-show host and a pivotal writer for the series.

The first few games included Jones and it wasn't really considered a big deal, but gamers were happily surprised once his appearances became a reccurring theme. They often go out on Lazlow hunts in Grand Theft Auto games.

Recently, Jeremy has been facing a lot of problems in his real-life, regarding the health of his parents and sister. He left the organization in 2020 after spending twenty odd years in it, and he surely deserves a mention if not an appearance.

2) GTA 1 and 2 at TW@ internet cafe

For most fans, it all started with either Claude in GTA 3 or Tommy in Vice City. However, there are two games that precede these titles and very few fans know about them.

Released in 1997, the first game featured a top-down 2D perspective of Liberty City. It was designed for the PS1, and was later launched for the GameBoy Color and PC. Similarly, GTA 2 was released in 1999 and featured the same top-down 2D perspective of Anywhere City.

These are the initial steps that the franchise took towards becoming one of the largest and most beloved gaming studios in the world. That said, paying homage to these two games shouldn't be very tough as GTA 3 did it brilliantly.

3) Statue of Happiness

The Statue of Happiness on Happiness Island is a jab at the Statue of Liberty. It makes an appearance in GTA 4, as the city is a fictional recreation of New York.

The statue holds not just one but quite a few Easter Eggs, of which some are callbacks. Most notably, the torch has been replaced with a cup of coffee. For many gamers, this might seem like a lame joke, but in reality, it is a mention to the controversial Hot Coffee mod for San Andreas.

With all the leaks and rumors surrounding Grand Theft Auto 6, it may just take place in Vice City, Rockstar Games' Miami. Of course, the Statue for Happiness would look out of place there, but the designers could make use of popular landmarks in Florida in a similar way.

4) Aliens

Alien Easter Eggs are a recurring theme in the GTA Series and almost every title has mentioned the extra terrestrials in some way or the other. San Andreas featured numerous mentions as it also had a rendition of the real-life Area 51 in-game.

As for the current game, there are many to discover, and one presents itself during the very first mission of the game in North Yankton. An alien can be found under a frozen lake/pond.

There is also a supply mission in the Gunrunning update which instructs players to source an alien egg from a crashed UFO in the Zancudo Riverbed. Online has pretty much become the stuff of outerspace as it now features flying bikes, cars and alien weaponry.

5) No Easter Eggs here

Easter Egg hunting has become a sport among fans and they are always seen competing as to who can find them quicker. Sometimes the discoveries are ground-breaking and others seem a little desperate.

Rockstar took a jab at this and put up a very funny sign in San Andreas. When players visit the Gant Bridge and scale the middle spire, they can locate a plaque that reads:

"There are no Easter Eggs up here, Go away."

The joke worked very well with the fans as it said there weren't any Easter Eggs when it was one itself.

