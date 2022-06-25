5 Easter eggs hidden in GTA Online that players often miss

It is a well-known fact that Rockstar Games likes to hide Easter eggs in their games, and this is particularly true for GTA 5, as its world is almost crammed with Easter eggs. But Rockstar Games didn't leave the single-player game with all the mysteries, and players can also find a considerable amount of Easter eggs in GTA Online.

However, because GTA Online plays differently to GTA 5, many players might have missed these Easter eggs if they were not paying close attention while playing the game.

If players are still curious about the different types of Easter eggs hidden in GTA Online, this article will list five of the best Easter eggs they should spend their time discovering.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

5 Easter eggs in GTA Online that players might not know about

5) The Infinity Killer

Merle Abrahams, popularly known as The Infinity Killer, is a deceased serial killer referenced in GTA 5 who committed eight murders. Because of its resemblance to the infinity symbol, the number eight has long captivated him.

His nickname, The Infinity Killer, came from his statement, "Eight is just infinity stood up." The bodies of eight of his victims can be found in Cayo Perico's southern seas. According to rumors, a copycat killer (rather than the original murderer from Los Santos) may be responsible for the killings.

4) Ghost of Joylen

A female ghost can be seen atop Mount Gordo's eastern summit between 11:00 pm and 12:00 am. The ghost does not move and is unaffected by the player's presence or shots. However, the ghost will disappear if the player gets too close, and it will reappear as the player backs away.

The word "JOCK" is scrawled in blood on the rocks underneath the ghost while it is present. Online research suggests that the ghost is Jolene Cranley-Evans, the wife of Jock Cranley.

3) The Wow signal

At the Beam Me Up location just outside of Sandy Shores, there is a tiny hill that is covered in numerous words and pictures referencing aliens and UFOs. '6EQUJ5' is one of the engravings.

This is an allusion to the well-known Wow! signal. It was a puzzling and contentious radio signal from space that was discovered in 1977. However, many suspect that it came from a man-made interplanetary source.

Along with one of the Mount Chiliad Mural's emblems, these letters and numerals can also be seen scrawled in the sand adjacent to a tiny silo in the Grand Senora Desert.

2) The Loch Ness Monster

During the Cayo Perico Heist, when players go behind the bar at a beach party happening at West Beach, they will find a sand sculpture of the Loch Ness Monster. The monster itself might show up at several places in the sea next to the island. The creature will immediately plummet to the ground if the player approaches it.

The monster will also either dive into the sea or escape if players use a scope to get a closer look at it. However, it can occasionally stop moving as a result of a bug. This makes it possible for players to interact with it.

1) Underwater shipwrecks and corpses

In the Cayo Perico Heist underwater, in the southwest corner of the graveyard island, lies a smuggler's boat wreck with his skeleton. Players can also find shipwrecks with tanks and vehicles scattered all around an underwater area located west of El Rubio's Compound. The World War II-era tanks are similar to the Infantry Tank Mark II. There is also a box of ammo with the year 1978 written on it.

To the south of El Rubio's Compound, players can find dead bodies. Three of these are next to the drainage tunnel, two are towards the southwest corner of Cayo Perico, and one is inside a Blista Compact wreck. They are pretty creepy to look at and might even scare some players off.

