List of showroom cars in GTA Online for October 27-November 2

This week's GTA Online update has brought a variety of showroom cars that will satisfy the thirst of most auto enthusiasts in the game. However, as the Halloween event is ongoing, Rockstar Games is constantly adding new rewards and activities. Thus, it might be difficult for many casual players to find a dedicated list of all the showroom cars they can buy during this chaotic week in the online title.

To help such individuals out, this article will offer a list of all the showroom cars currently available in GTA Online.

GTA Online players get multiple showroom cars, including Revolter, Pigalle, and many more

Luxury Autos

Grotti Visione

Grotti Visione is a hypercar that takes design cues from the real-life Ferrari Xezri Competizione Edition, which in turn gives this vehicle a futuristic and fluid look that many players will really enjoy.

It is also a very good hypercar compared to other automobiles in its class. The vehicle boasts an impressive top speed of 125.25 mph and a lap time of 1:01.062. The Visione also has amazing acceleration and can reach 60 mph in a matter of seconds. Players can get this car for around GTA$1.6 million.

Übermacht Revolter

The Übermacht Revolter is a luxury four-door car that is primarily based on the Cadillac Escala Concept. Therefore, it has a pretty sleek and compact design that will appeal to players who prefer high durability.

This car also has insane acceleration, which will come in handy when escaping dangerous situations. Plus, it has tight handling that prevents the vehicle from spinning out when the player is making sharp corners.

Furthermore, because of its heavy weight, it can easily plow through traffic, making it a perfect option for ramming into players. The car's top speed is 115.5 mph, and it has a lap time of 1:04.198. Both these stats can be improved through upgrades. Players can buy this vehicle for GTA$1.6 million.

Premium Deluxe Motorsport

BF Weevil

Players can get the BF Weevil from Simeon's showroom, a car heavily inspired by the iconic Volkswagen Type 1 Beetle. If players want to drive a popular vehicle from the 1940s, this automobile is their best option in GTA Online.

The BF Weevil has flexible handling. Hence, players can easily swirl it around. Moreover, it is also a lightweight car, making the vehicle very easy and fun to drive. Players can get it for $870,000.

Lampadati Pigalle

The Pigalle is a two-door vintage car in GTA Online based on the Citroën SM, which was one of the most popular vehicles in Europe at one point in time. So players who are into European automobiles should definitely consider purchasing this car.

The Pigalle is pretty great performance-wise, as it has admirable acceleration and a top speed of 121.25 mph. That makes this car quite fast when compared to other classic sports cars in the game. Players can get the vehicle for around $400,000

Albany Lurcher

The Albany Lurcher is a funeral car that carries an open casket with a monster coming out of it. All of this is easily visible if players peek into its rear compartment. This means that the vehicle is perfect for anyone celebrating Halloween.

Even though it does not offer the best performance compared to other vehicles in the game, it can still be used to scare others in GTA Online.

Sanctus

Sanctus is a really aggressive-looking and intricately designed bike that takes inspiration from the in-game Avarus. However, it comes with some obvious modifications, such as the human skull fitted where the headlight should go.

This creepy, skeletal aesthetic makes it a perfect pick for Halloween. Moreover, this bike reminds many players of the popular Marvel character, The Ghost Rider. This is because, in the comics, he rides a similar-looking two-wheeler. The motorcycle has a top speed of 112 mph, making it one of the fastest bikes in this game.

Dinko RT3000

This car is based on the popular Honda S2000. Players who seek a simple-looking two-door car should definitely consider owning it. Furthermore, it has a top speed of 119.3 mph and can swiftly reach high speeds easily. This makes the Dinka RT3000 a great car to have, especially if gamers want a sports car that is easy to control and perfect for practice.

