List of Simeon Contact Missions in GTA Online

Simeon's Contact Missions (including Premium Deluxe Repo Work) are often promoted in various GTA Online event weeks. Thus, it can be in a new player's best interest to know what they are in order to reap the extra cash and RP benefits for that week.

Many of Simeon's Contact Missions are available with a very low Rank, making them also useful for new players who want to get money before they can attempt heists. Not to mention, some of those missions are very easy to complete, even for a new player who doesn't have much in the way of weaponry.

All of Simeon Contact Missions in GTA Online

His official artwork (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is a list of every Simeon Contact Mission in GTA Online:

All in the Game

Blow Up

Blow Up II

Blow Up III

Chasers

Chasers II

El Burro Heists

Gentry Does It

GTA Today

It Takes a Thief

Repo - Blow Up IV

Repo - Burn Rate

Repo - Do You Even Lift?

Repo - GTA Today II

Repo - RV Nearly There?

Repo - Sasquashed

Repo - Simeonomics

Repo - Under the Hammer

Rich Men in Richman

Rockford Roll

Where Credit's Due

GTA Today is the only one on that list that can't be done solo (it requires at least two players). Funnily enough, its sequel, Repo - GTA Today II, can be done solo. It is worth reiterating that every other mission on this list is available to solo players.

Most of these GTA Online missions involve vehicles of some kind, which isn't surprising due to Simeon Yetarian's line of work.

How to easily do Simeon's Contact Missions

An example of how to do it in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

New players might not know there is an easy way to pick which Contact Mission they wish to do. The main thing to keep in mind here is that they need a high enough Rank to start the mission (which shouldn't be difficult, considering something like Blow Up is available at Rank 12).

Pause the game (keep in mind that it won't pause the game for other players, so do this part where you won't get killed). Head to Online. Select Quick Join -> Play Job -> Rockstar Created -> Missions. Select one of his missions.

If it's an event week, then players should notice the 2x or 3x cash and RP bonus on the top right. Doing this method is far better than the alternative where he gives players a random mission. Some jobs are easier than others, with the original Blow Up being a prime example.

That mission has no enemies; the only objective is to blow up several vehicles, which can easily be done by the game's abundance of explosives. GTA Online players will get more money the longer it takes for them to complete the mission, although there is a limit to how long one can spend time before their pay caps.

Players can also bookmark jobs to form playlists if they want quick access to these jobs.

