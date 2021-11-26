List of all snapshot locations in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

GTA San Andreas has many collectible side-missions, from underwater clams to photography locations.

The snapshot collectible in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition is a mission where CJ must find 50 "snapshot" locations across the map. This side-mission helps in obtaining the 100% completion that so many GTA players strive for.

GTA San Andreas snapshot locations in full

The above video is a fantastic guide for GTA players. Below is a comprehensive descriptive list of all snapshot locations in the GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition.

Red County Bridge - Above trees Easter Bay Airport - Entrance Easter Bay Airport - Between to fuel tanks Easer Bay Airport - Above control tower Foster Valley - South, next to the freeway Foster Valley - On top of circular building Missionary Hill - Next to the radio tower San Fierro - Above south-west San Fierro exit bridge Avispa Country Club - Inside the bell tower Avispa Country Club - Above the tennis courts Ocen Flats - Atop the church-style building Hashbury - East of the church-style building over a gate Garcia - In front of Finalbuild construction sign Garcia - Above the Hashbury and Garcia joint festival banner Queens - By the lampost in front of the Hippy Shopper store Queens - Above theatre building entrance King's - In front of CJ's hotel apartment entrance Queens - Behind CJ's hotel apartment building City Hall - At the west entrance City Hall - By the domed building nearest the sea on the west Queens - Atop a factory chimney King's - Next to a pagoda-style rooftop Chinatown - Next to CJ's apartment Juniper Hil - Above the super discount store Palisades - Inside the Tuff Nut Donuts shop giant donut Juniper Hollow - In front of the rotating Burger Shot sign Gant Bridge - High on the bridge's first tower support San Fierro Bay - On the container ship above the control room Esplanade North - Above the submarine at a western dock Esplanade North - In front of the Pier 69 sign Esplanade North - Among some rocks at the north-west corner of the docks Financial - Halfway up a sizeable patterned office building Calton Heights - Above the underpass entrance Calton Heights - On the winding road modeled off Lombard Street, San Fransisco Downtown - Next to the raised statue of a man in the park Financial - On top of a tall radio tower on a large building San Fierro - In front of the clock tower near the northern ports Downtown - Inside a large open building in a helix-style installment Downtown - Between the large building behind the mechanics near CJ's garage Downtown - Above the Garver bridge leaving Downtown San Fierro Garver Bridge - Around the halfway mark of the bridge in the highest central point King's - Atop the tallest building on the block north of CJ's garage King's - behind the previous tall building, in front of a building-tower Garcia - Above the baseball field in front of Zero's store Doherty - Atop the crane in the construction site behind CJ's garage Easter Basin - Above the rotating X sign at the gas station Easter Basin - Above the warship rockets Cranberry Station - in the center of the arc glass roof above the tracks Doherty - Down the hill toward the factories. Next to some cement tanks on a factory roof Easter Basin - High above the docks main building

GTA users who complete the snapshots will be rewarded

Once GTA gamers have completed the snapshot challenge in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition, they will be rewarded with some weapons and money. Each photo taken is worth $100, giving them a total of $5,000 for taking all 50 photos.

An additional $100,000 will be rewarded upon completion of the final snapshot. Finally, GTA players will receive a Micro Uzi, Pump-Action Shotgun, Sniper Rifle, and Grenades.

