List of all Trade Prices for The Contract's vehicles in GTA Online and how players can unlock them

Unlocking the Trade Prices for the recent vehicles from GTA Online's The Contract update is surprisingly simple.

Some GTA Online players prefer to unlock them to save hundreds of thousands of dollars. For every new vehicle in this update, doing so would save the player well over $1M. The following cars from The Contract DLC have a Trade Price:

Declasse Granger 3600LX

Enus Deity

Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec

Enus Jubilee

Gallivanter Baller ST

Dewbauchee Champion

Bravado Buffalo STX

These cars can use Imani Tech modifications, except for the Gallivanter Baller ST. The other vehicles in The Contract update do not currently have a Trade Price as of February 2022.

Trade Prices for all vehicles from GTA Online's The Contract update and how to unlock them

1) Declasse Granger 3600LX

The Declasse Granger 3600LX (Image via Rockstar Games)

Players must complete at least 5 Security Contracts to unlock the Trade Price for the Declasse Granger 3600LX. Doing so will lower its price from $1,380,000 to $1,035,000, saving them $345,000 in the process.

Completing several Security Contracts is also necessary to get the discounted price for three other vehicles in GTA Online. There are several Security Contract types:

Asset Protection

Gang Termination

Liquidize Assets

Recover Valuables

Rescue Operation

Vehicle Recovery

All that matters for unlocking Trade Prices is that the player completes the Security Contracts as the leader.

2) Enus Deity

The Enus Deity (Image via Rockstar Games)

Typically, the Enus Deity costs $1,845,000, but players can get it discounted to $1,383,750 by completing at least 10 Security Contracts. Doing so will save them $461,250.

3) Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec

The Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec (Image via Rockstar Games)

Completing at least 15 Security Contracts will lower the Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec's price from $1,710,000 to $1,282,500 (saving players $427,500). Like before, it doesn't matter which specific Security Contracts the player does, just as long as they complete 15 of them.

4) Enus Jubilee

The Enus Jubilee (Image via Rockstar Games)

Players have to complete at least 20 Security Contracts to lower its price from $1,650,000 to $1,237,500 saving them $412,500. The Enus Jubilee is the final new vehicle from GTA Online's The Contract that requires the player to complete a specific number of Security Contracts for it.

5) Gallivanter Baller ST

The Gallivanter Baller ST (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players also have to complete specific missions to unlock the Trade Prices for The Contract's vehicles. In this case, Gallivanter Baller ST requires the player to complete "Don't Fuck With Dre" as the leader.

Doing so will lower its price from $890,000 to $667,500, saving players $182,500.

6) Dewbauchee Champion

The Dewbauchee Champion (Image via Rockstar Games)

Unlocking the Trade Price for The Contract's Dewbauchee Champion is simple. All players have to complete the mission "Studio Time" as the leader. Once that's done, this vehicle's cost will go from $2,995,000 to $2,246,250, saving players $748,750.

7) Bravado Buffalo STX

The Bravado Buffalo STX (Image via Rockstar Games)

The final car on this list has the simplest method out of any vehicle from The Contract. All GTA Online players have to do to lower the Bravado Buffalo STX's price is purchase an Agency property. Its price will go from $2,150,000 to $1,612,500, which is a difference of $537,500.

