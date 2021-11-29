List of all the unique stunt jumps in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition is one of the most anticipated games of the year. Many players love to revisit the state of San Andreas to explore the many beautiful sites it has to offer.

Players trying to enjoy every element in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition should try to find all the stunt jumps in the game. The game features 70 different locations where players can kick off from.

This article gives a breakdown of all the locations where players can find the unique stunt jump ramps in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition.

List of all the unique stunt jumps in the Definitive Edition of GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas has many sites where players can land a unique stunt jump from. The locations for the stunt jumps are as follows:

Unique jump 1, Los Santos (El Corona/Willowfield)

Unique jump 2, Los Santos (Ganton/Willowfield)

Unique jump 3, Los Santos (Conference Center/Verona Beach)

Unique jump 4, Los Santos (Jefferson)

Unique jump 5, Los Santos (Willowfield/Ocean Docks)

Unique jump 6, Los Santos (East Beach)

Unique jump 7, Los Santos (Ocean Docks)

Unique jump 8, Los Santos (Los Santos Int'l Airport)

Unique jump 9, Los Santos (Los Santos Int'l Airport)

Unique jump 10, Los Santos (Ocean Docks/Playa del Seville)

Unique jump 11, Los Santos (East Los Santos/Jefferson)

Unique jump 12, Los Santos (Market District)

Unique jump 13, Los Santos (Los Flores/East Beach)

Unique jump 14, Los Santos (Ocean Docks)

Unique jump 15, Los Santos (Ocean Docks)

Unique jump 16, Los Santos (East Los Santos/Jefferson)

Unique jump 17, Los Santos (Mulholland Intersection)

Unique jump 18, Los Santos (Mulholland Intersection)

Unique jump 19, Los Santos (Mulholland Intersection)

Unique jump 20, Los Santos (Rodeo/Santa Maria Beach)

Unique jump 21, Los Santos (Market/Richman)

Unique jump 22, Los Santos (Pershing Square/Market)

Unique jump 23, Red County (Montgomery Intersection)

Unique jump 24, Los Santos (Ocean Docks/Los Santos Int'l Airport)

Unique jump 25, Los Santos (Santa Maria Beach/Verona Beach)

Unique jump 26, Red County (Palomino Creek)

Unique jump 27, Red County (Dillimore)

Unique jump 28, Red County (Palomino Creek)

Unique jump 29, Red County (Blueberry)

Unique jump 30, Red County (Blueberry)

Unique jump 31, Red County (Blueberry Acres)

Unique jump 32, Red County (Blueberry Acres)

Unique jump 33, Red County (The Panopticon)

Unique jump 34, Red County (Blueberry)

Unique jump 35, Red County in GTA San Andreas (The Panopticon)

Unique jump 36, San Fierro (Paradiso)

Unique jump 37, San Fierro (Juniper Hill)

Unique jump 38, San Fierro (Downtown/Financial)

Unique jump 39, San Fierro (Gant Bridge)

Unique jump 40, San Fierro (Downtown/Financial)

Unique jump 41, San Fierro (Doherty)

Unique jump 42, San Fierro (Paradiso)

Unique jump 43, San Fierro (Calton Heights/Juniper Hollow)

Unique jump 44, San Fierro (Juniper Hill)

Unique jump 45, San Fierro (Calton Heights)

Unique jump 46, San Fierro (Doherty)

Unique jump 47, San Fierro (Easter Bay Airport)

Unique jump 48, San Fierro (Easter Bay Airport)

Unique jump 49, San Fierro (Foster Valley)

Unique jump 50, San Fierro in GTA San Andreas (Doherty)

Unique jump 51, Badlands (Mount Chiliad)

Unique jump 52, Badlands (Angel Pine)

Unique jump 53, Badlands in GTA San Andreas (Whetstone)

Unique jump 54, Bone County (Las Payasadas)

Unique jump 55, Bone County (Las Payasadas)

Unique jump 56, Bone County (Verdant Meadows)

Unique jump 57, Bone County (Arco Del Oeste)

Unique jump 58, Bone County in GTA San Andreas (Valle Ocultado)

Unique jump 59, Las Venturas (The Emerald Isle)

Unique jump 60, Las Venturas (The Emerald Isle)

Unique jump 61, Las Venturas (The Camel's Toe)

Unique jump 62, Las Venturas (The Camel's Toe)

Unique jump 63, Las Venturas (Creek)

Unique jump 64, Las Venturas (Redsands West)

Unique jump 65, Las Venturas (Julius Thruway North)

Unique jump 66, Las Venturas (Redsands West/Julius Thruway North)

Unique jump 67, Las Venturas (The Emerald Isle)

Unique jump 68, Las Venturas (Randolph Industrial Estate)

Unique jump 69, Las Venturas (The Emerald Isle)

Unique jump 70, Las Venturas in GTA San Andreas (The Emerald Isle)

Edited by R. Elahi