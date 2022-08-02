List of unreleased content from the new update that GTA Online players should keep an eye out for

Despite the arrival of the latest update, GTA Online players will have a plethora of unreleased content to discover in the upcoming weeks. The Criminal Enterprises follows the trend of dripfeeding new content over a period of time, so this article will primarily focus on that subject.
Their exact release dates are unknown, but there is still a good amount of information to cover here. This article will include:
- New vehicles
- The Service Carbine
- Various new collectibles
With that being said, everything shown in these leaks is subject to change.
All major unreleased content from GTA Online's latest update
This article will start with a list of unreleased vehicles. Broughy1322's video shown above demonstrates what each of them looks like, as well as their leaked prices. Here is a short summary of those vehicles:
- SM722: $2,115,000
- 10F: $1,675,000
- Draugur: $1,870,000 ($1,402,500 at Trade Price)
- Ruiner ZZ-8: $1,320,000
- Vigero ZX: $1,947,000
- Kanjo SJ: $1,370,000 ($1,027,500 at Trade Price)
- Postlude: $1,310,000 ($982,500 at Trade Price)
- Rhinehart: $1,598,000
- Brioso 300 Widebody: $585,000
- Sentinel Classic Widebody: $700,000
- Weevil Custom: $980,000
- 10F Widebody: $575,000
These vehicles will be coming out in the upcoming weeks, but nothing is known about their top speed or general performance at the moment.
Service Carbine
There is one currently unreleased weapon known as the Service Carbine. The above tweet shows how GTA Online players are expected to obtain this new gun, and it's basically a collectathon. This map shows all ten possible locations where the necessary parts can spawn, with players only needing to collect five components to assemble the Service Carbine.
Current leaks also indicate that players will get a two-star Wanted Level for collecting one of the components at any of these crime scenes. There's also an alternate option to purchase the Service Carbine for $370,000.
New collectibles
There are also several other unreleased collectibles for GTA Online players. This one is related to Trick or Treat, so it's heavily speculated to release around Halloween this year. Coupled with that, some costumes have also been leaked, including ones for a Mummy and Sasquatch, although their unlock method is unknown as of now.
Collecting ten of these "Trick or Treat" Daily Collectibles will give players a Horror Pumpkin Mask. To help with that, GTAWeb.eu already has all of these Jack O' Lantern locations marked on their interactive map. The site also has some other new collectibles currently unavailable, such as Metal Detector spots, Junk Energy Skydives, and LD Organics Products.
LD Organics Product is an unreleased collectible with 100 different locations. Each one gives players $1,000, while collecting all 100 will provide the LD Organics outfit and add $50,000 to their bank account.
There is some other unreleased content, such as two new car dealerships, but not much is known about those features at the moment. Still, this is plenty of new content for GTA Online players to look out for in the future.