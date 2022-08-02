List of unreleased content from the new update that GTA Online players should keep an eye out for

Despite the arrival of the latest update, GTA Online players will have a plethora of unreleased content to discover in the upcoming weeks. The Criminal Enterprises follows the trend of dripfeeding new content over a period of time, so this article will primarily focus on that subject.

Their exact release dates are unknown, but there is still a good amount of information to cover here. This article will include:

New vehicles

The Service Carbine

Various new collectibles

With that being said, everything shown in these leaks is subject to change.

All major unreleased content from GTA Online's latest update

This article will start with a list of unreleased vehicles. Broughy1322's video shown above demonstrates what each of them looks like, as well as their leaked prices. Here is a short summary of those vehicles:

SM722: $2,115,000

$2,115,000 10F: $1,675,000

$1,675,000 Draugur: $1,870,000 ($1,402,500 at Trade Price)

$1,870,000 ($1,402,500 at Trade Price) Ruiner ZZ-8: $1,320,000

$1,320,000 Vigero ZX: $1,947,000

$1,947,000 Kanjo SJ: $1,370,000 ($1,027,500 at Trade Price)

$1,370,000 ($1,027,500 at Trade Price) Postlude: $1,310,000 ($982,500 at Trade Price)

$1,310,000 ($982,500 at Trade Price) Rhinehart: $1,598,000

$1,598,000 Brioso 300 Widebody: $585,000

$585,000 Sentinel Classic Widebody: $700,000

$700,000 Weevil Custom: $980,000

$980,000 10F Widebody: $575,000

These vehicles will be coming out in the upcoming weeks, but nothing is known about their top speed or general performance at the moment.

Service Carbine

WildBrick142 @WildBrick142

There are 10 possible Crime Scene locations. Unlocking the Service Carbine requires you to collect 5 components (barrel, mag, receiver, sights, and scope) which can be found at *randomly-spawning* Crime Scenes around Southern S.A.There are 10 possible Crime Scene locations. #GTAOnline Unlocking the Service Carbine requires you to collect 5 components (barrel, mag, receiver, sights, and scope) which can be found at *randomly-spawning* Crime Scenes around Southern S.A.There are 10 possible Crime Scene locations. #GTAOnline https://t.co/kuvBCgUBzf

There is one currently unreleased weapon known as the Service Carbine. The above tweet shows how GTA Online players are expected to obtain this new gun, and it's basically a collectathon. This map shows all ten possible locations where the necessary parts can spawn, with players only needing to collect five components to assemble the Service Carbine.

WildBrick142 @WildBrick142

- There's another option to just buy the gun for $370,000. Dunno if both will be released at the same time or slowly rolled out.

- Picking up components gives you a 2-star wanted level. Watch out for the cops!

- Crime Scene spawns seem to be painfully rare.

#GTAOnline twitter.com/WildBrick142/s… WildBrick142 @WildBrick142

There are 10 possible Crime Scene locations. Unlocking the Service Carbine requires you to collect 5 components (barrel, mag, receiver, sights, and scope) which can be found at *randomly-spawning* Crime Scenes around Southern S.A.There are 10 possible Crime Scene locations. #GTAOnline Unlocking the Service Carbine requires you to collect 5 components (barrel, mag, receiver, sights, and scope) which can be found at *randomly-spawning* Crime Scenes around Southern S.A.There are 10 possible Crime Scene locations. #GTAOnline https://t.co/kuvBCgUBzf Extra info:- There's another option to just buy the gun for $370,000. Dunno if both will be released at the same time or slowly rolled out.- Picking up components gives you a 2-star wanted level. Watch out for the cops!- Crime Scene spawns seem to be painfully rare. Extra info:- There's another option to just buy the gun for $370,000. Dunno if both will be released at the same time or slowly rolled out.- Picking up components gives you a 2-star wanted level. Watch out for the cops!- Crime Scene spawns seem to be painfully rare.#GTAOnline twitter.com/WildBrick142/s… https://t.co/QyeFCpxBqQ

Current leaks also indicate that players will get a two-star Wanted Level for collecting one of the components at any of these crime scenes. There's also an alternate option to purchase the Service Carbine for $370,000.

New collectibles

WildBrick142 @WildBrick142

- 200 spawns.

- Collect all 10 in a day to unlock Horror Pumpkin mask.

- Collecting lanterns gives you random "Trick or Treat" effects. Tricks include getting Up-n-Atomized or stoned. Treats are Snacks, Cash, RP, max health & armor.

#GTAOnline "Trick or Treat" Daily Collectibles:- 200 spawns.- Collect all 10 in a day to unlock Horror Pumpkin mask.- Collecting lanterns gives you random "Trick or Treat" effects. Tricks include getting Up-n-Atomized or stoned. Treats are Snacks, Cash, RP, max health & armor. "Trick or Treat" Daily Collectibles:- 200 spawns.- Collect all 10 in a day to unlock Horror Pumpkin mask.- Collecting lanterns gives you random "Trick or Treat" effects. Tricks include getting Up-n-Atomized or stoned. Treats are Snacks, Cash, RP, max health & armor.#GTAOnline https://t.co/CTxBXj8Wnf

There are also several other unreleased collectibles for GTA Online players. This one is related to Trick or Treat, so it's heavily speculated to release around Halloween this year. Coupled with that, some costumes have also been leaked, including ones for a Mummy and Sasquatch, although their unlock method is unknown as of now.

Collecting ten of these "Trick or Treat" Daily Collectibles will give players a Horror Pumpkin Mask. To help with that, GTAWeb.eu already has all of these Jack O' Lantern locations marked on their interactive map. The site also has some other new collectibles currently unavailable, such as Metal Detector spots, Junk Energy Skydives, and LD Organics Products.

WildBrick142 @WildBrick142

- 100 spawns.

- Collect all 100 (for demo purposes (read: laziness) I set that to 3) packages to receive merch from Lamar.

- No, you do NOT get the weed Youga. Missed opportunity, as usual.

#GTAOnline LD Organics Product Collectibles:- 100 spawns.- Collect all 100 (for demo purposes (read: laziness) I set that to 3) packages to receive merch from Lamar.- No, you do NOT get the weed Youga. Missed opportunity, as usual. LD Organics Product Collectibles:- 100 spawns.- Collect all 100 (for demo purposes (read: laziness) I set that to 3) packages to receive merch from Lamar.- No, you do NOT get the weed Youga. Missed opportunity, as usual.#GTAOnline https://t.co/UUMQLOJBjb

LD Organics Product is an unreleased collectible with 100 different locations. Each one gives players $1,000, while collecting all 100 will provide the LD Organics outfit and add $50,000 to their bank account.

There is some other unreleased content, such as two new car dealerships, but not much is known about those features at the moment. Still, this is plenty of new content for GTA Online players to look out for in the future.

