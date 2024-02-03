List of vehicles eligible for GTA Online Exotic Exports (2x bonuses)

The Exotic Exports are back in the limelight, as the latest GTA Online weekly update now offers you double bonuses for helping Sessanta with the requested vehicles. This feature was originally added in 2021 with the Los Santos Tuners update, allowing Auto Shop owners to steal up to 10 different cars a day and earn around $200,000 daily in Los Santos.

Let’s look at all the vehicles that can be stolen as part of the GTA Online Exotic Exports for 2x cash and RP this week.

GTA Online Exotic Exports: Brief list of eligible vehicles

GTA Online Auto Shop bonuses this week include a double payout upon delivering Exotic Exports Vehicles until February 7, 2024. There are 100 different cars, and any 10 can be requested in the game every day. All of them are equipped with specific customization options.

Here’s a complete list of Exotic Exports Vehicles eligible for 2x bonuses this week:

Albany Alpha Albany Buccaneer Custom Albany Cavalcade Albany V-STR Annis Elegy Retro Custom Annis S80RR Annis Savestra Benefactor Dubsta2 Benefactor Krieger Benefactor Schwartzer Benefactor Surano Bravado Banshee 900R Bravado Buffalo S Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire Bravado Verlierer Canis Kamacho Cheval Taipan Coil Brawler Coil Raiden Declasse Drift Tampa Declasse Drift Yosemite Declasse Mamba Declasse Sabre Turbo Custom Declasse Tornado Custom Declasse Tulip Declasse Vamos Dewbauchee Exemplar Dewbauchee Massacro Dewbauchee Seven-70 Dewbauchee Specter Dinka Blista Kanjo Enus Huntley S Enus Paragon R Enus Stafford Enus Super Diamond Enus Windsor Gallivanter Baller LE LWB Grotti Bestia GTS Grotti Brioso R/A Grotti Carbonizzare Grotti Cheetah Classic Grotti Furia Grotti Itali GTO Grotti Stinger GT Grotti Turismo R Grotti Visione Hijak Ruston Imponte Nightshade Imponte Phoenix Imponte Ruiner Invetero Coquette BlackFin Invetero Coquette Karin 190z Karin Kuruma Karin Sultan Classic Lampadati Komoda Lampadati Novak Lampadati Tigon Lampadati Tropos Rallye Lampadati Viseris Maxwell Asbo Maxwell Vagrant Obey Rocoto Ocelot F620 Ocelot Jackal Ocelot Jugular Ocelot Locust Ocelot Penetrator Ocelot Swinger Ocelot XA-21 Overflod Autarch Overflod Entity XF Overflod Tyrant Pegassi Infernus Classic Pegassi Infernus Pegassi Monroe Pegassi Reaper Pegassi Tempesta Pegassi Torero Pfister 811 Pfister Comet SR Pfister Comet Pfister Neon Principe Deveste Eight Progen Emerus Progen T20 RUNE Cheburek Truffade Adder Truffade Nero Truffade Z-Type Ubermacht SC1 Ubermacht Sentinel Classic Vapid Bullet Vapid Chino Custom Vapid Dominator GTX Vapid Flash GT Vapid Peyote Custom Vapid Retinue Vysser Neo Weeny Issi Classic

You may notice that the list includes removed vehicles from GTA Online that still appear as part of the Exotic Exports request.

It should be noted that a GTA Online Auto Shop is required to be able to participate in Exotic Exports in 2024.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.