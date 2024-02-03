List of vehicles eligible for GTA Online Exotic Exports (2x bonuses)

  • home icon
By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Feb 03, 2024 05:15 GMT
GTA Online Exotic Exports Vehicles
There are many GTA Online Exotic Exports vehicles eligible for 2x bonuses (Image via Tofu86_/GTAForums)

The Exotic Exports are back in the limelight, as the latest GTA Online weekly update now offers you double bonuses for helping Sessanta with the requested vehicles. This feature was originally added in 2021 with the Los Santos Tuners update, allowing Auto Shop owners to steal up to 10 different cars a day and earn around $200,000 daily in Los Santos.

Let’s look at all the vehicles that can be stolen as part of the GTA Online Exotic Exports for 2x cash and RP this week.

GTA Online Exotic Exports: Brief list of eligible vehicles

GTA Online Auto Shop bonuses this week include a double payout upon delivering Exotic Exports Vehicles until February 7, 2024. There are 100 different cars, and any 10 can be requested in the game every day. All of them are equipped with specific customization options.

Here’s a complete list of Exotic Exports Vehicles eligible for 2x bonuses this week:

  1. Albany Alpha
  2. Albany Buccaneer Custom
  3. Albany Cavalcade
  4. Albany V-STR
  5. Annis Elegy Retro Custom
  6. Annis S80RR
  7. Annis Savestra
  8. Benefactor Dubsta2
  9. Benefactor Krieger
  10. Benefactor Schwartzer
  11. Benefactor Surano
  12. Bravado Banshee 900R
  13. Bravado Buffalo S
  14. Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire
  15. Bravado Verlierer
  16. Canis Kamacho
  17. Cheval Taipan
  18. Coil Brawler
  19. Coil Raiden
  20. Declasse Drift Tampa
  21. Declasse Drift Yosemite
  22. Declasse Mamba
  23. Declasse Sabre Turbo Custom
  24. Declasse Tornado Custom
  25. Declasse Tulip
  26. Declasse Vamos
  27. Dewbauchee Exemplar
  28. Dewbauchee Massacro
  29. Dewbauchee Seven-70
  30. Dewbauchee Specter
  31. Dinka Blista Kanjo
  32. Enus Huntley S
  33. Enus Paragon R
  34. Enus Stafford
  35. Enus Super Diamond
  36. Enus Windsor
  37. Gallivanter Baller LE LWB
  38. Grotti Bestia GTS
  39. Grotti Brioso R/A
  40. Grotti Carbonizzare
  41. Grotti Cheetah Classic
  42. Grotti Furia
  43. Grotti Itali GTO
  44. Grotti Stinger GT
  45. Grotti Turismo R
  46. Grotti Visione
  47. Hijak Ruston
  48. Imponte Nightshade
  49. Imponte Phoenix
  50. Imponte Ruiner
  51. Invetero Coquette BlackFin
  52. Invetero Coquette
  53. Karin 190z
  54. Karin Kuruma
  55. Karin Sultan Classic
  56. Lampadati Komoda
  57. Lampadati Novak
  58. Lampadati Tigon
  59. Lampadati Tropos Rallye
  60. Lampadati Viseris
  61. Maxwell Asbo
  62. Maxwell Vagrant
  63. Obey Rocoto
  64. Ocelot F620
  65. Ocelot Jackal
  66. Ocelot Jugular
  67. Ocelot Locust
  68. Ocelot Penetrator
  69. Ocelot Swinger
  70. Ocelot XA-21
  71. Overflod Autarch
  72. Overflod Entity XF
  73. Overflod Tyrant
  74. Pegassi Infernus Classic
  75. Pegassi Infernus
  76. Pegassi Monroe
  77. Pegassi Reaper
  78. Pegassi Tempesta
  79. Pegassi Torero
  80. Pfister 811
  81. Pfister Comet SR
  82. Pfister Comet
  83. Pfister Neon
  84. Principe Deveste Eight
  85. Progen Emerus
  86. Progen T20
  87. RUNE Cheburek
  88. Truffade Adder
  89. Truffade Nero
  90. Truffade Z-Type
  91. Ubermacht SC1
  92. Ubermacht Sentinel Classic
  93. Vapid Bullet
  94. Vapid Chino Custom
  95. Vapid Dominator GTX
  96. Vapid Flash GT
  97. Vapid Peyote Custom
  98. Vapid Retinue
  99. Vysser Neo
  100. Weeny Issi Classic
You may notice that the list includes removed vehicles from GTA Online that still appear as part of the Exotic Exports request.

It should be noted that a GTA Online Auto Shop is required to be able to participate in Exotic Exports in 2024.

