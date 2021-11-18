How to make your GTA Online character dress like CJ from GTA San Andreas

GTA Online needs CJ to rep Grove Street. Carl Johnson has got to be one of the most famous GTA protagonists across the entire franchise. When players hit the streets with CJ in 2004, they were astounded by the size of the game and all it had to offer.

Most players from GTA Online will know CJ, and possibly even wonder what connections he might have to GTA Online. CJ's coffin is an ester egg from GTA 5 that unlocks CJ's house as a saving point on Grove Street in GTA 5 story mode.

This article guides players on how to create their own version of CJ from GTA San Andreas for GTA Online.

The process of making the best GTA Online CJ look-alike

The first thing that players must do on the character creation screen is select the avatar's parents. It can be a bit difficult to get a good CJ face recreation, but committed players will find one they are satisfied with after some work.

CJ's parents were never seen in GTA San Andreas, so players will need to spend some time creating CJ's character. Players should pay extra attention to his eyebrow expressions, as well as his other facial features from GTA San Andreas.

Once GTA Online players are happy with CJ's basic look and physique, it's time for them to go shopping for one of the most basic outfits in the GTA Trilogy. CJ's outfit is very easy to equip in GTA Online. Once inside any clothing store, players only need to buy faded blue jeans and a white tank top. The shoes are up to the individual. Black or white skate shoes will do nicely, though.

The one unfortunate thing about creating CJ on GTA Online is the fact that players can't make him too fat or skinny like they did in the original GTA San Andreas. Despite this, it's still satisfying to take this newly created avatar shopping at any of the GTA online clothing stores.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Players who enjoyed shopping for clothes at Binco for CJ can also choose the olive skate shoes and even a green bandana from the mask store. These extra items helped the CJ character look more like he is repping Grove Street during the gang wars.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider