Lowrider Challenge in GTA San Andreas full walkthrough

GTA San Andreas is one of those rare titles in the GTA series that provides its players with side missions that are as good as the story missions, and the Lowrider Challenge perfectly exemplifies this sentiment. Every GTA San Andreas player will remember this minigame where they had to make their Lowrider dance to some amazing music.

This side mission, in particular, has been constantly discussed in the GTA San Andreas community due to the entertaining and well-polished mechanics it has, especially for a minigame.

But if there are players, especially beginners, who are struggling with the Lowrider Challenge side mission and can't figure out how to complete it, then this article will give them a full walkthrough they can follow while doing this challenge.

What is the Lowrider Challenge, and how to start it in GTA San Andreas?

In Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, the Lowrider Challenge is a rhythm-based side mission. It becomes available after completing the mission Cesar Vialpando. However, it is not necessary for 100% completion.

Approaching the mechanic outside Unity Station in Los Santos with a Lowrider will initiate the quest (Blade, Broadway, Remington, Savanna, Slamvan, Tahoma, Tornado, Voodoo). Pushing the right analog stick of a gamepad or the directional keys of the keyboard in the directions given causes the automobile to jump in that direction.

Players may also wager up to $1,000 against the opponent, a Varrios Los Aztecas gang member. If players are in an open-top convertible, the location of the female passenger indicates players' performance. The greater the score, the more ecstatic the passenger, who sits and stands higher and higher.

GTA San Andreas locations where players can find Lowriders

In GTA San Andreas, there are eight different varieties of Lowriders, and the spawn locations for each are shown below:

Savanna : Grove Street Families turf (Los Santos); Wang Cars (San

: Grove Street Families turf (Los Santos); Wang Cars (San Voodoo : El Corona and Grove Street Families turf (Los Santos)

: El Corona and Grove Street Families turf (Los Santos) Blade : El Corona (Los Santos); Battery Point, Doherty; and Garcia (San Fierro); the desert and countryside

: El Corona (Los Santos); Battery Point, Doherty; and Garcia (San Fierro); the desert and countryside Broadway : El Corona, Idlewood, Little Mexico, and Vinewood (Los Santos); Pleasure Domes (San Fierro); The Strip (Las Venturas)

: El Corona, Idlewood, Little Mexico, and Vinewood (Los Santos); Pleasure Domes (San Fierro); The Strip (Las Venturas) Remington : El Corona, Ganton, Idlewood, Willowfield, and Unity Station (Los Santos); Dillimore and Palomino Creek (Red County); most of the countryside Fierro)

: El Corona, Ganton, Idlewood, Willowfield, and Unity Station (Los Santos); Dillimore and Palomino Creek (Red County); most of the countryside Fierro) Slamvan : Most of Los Santos and San Fierro

: Most of Los Santos and San Fierro Tahoma : East Los Santos, Glen Park, Idlewood, Jefferson, Willowfield, and Verona Beach (Los Santos); Whetstone and Flint County

: East Los Santos, Glen Park, Idlewood, Jefferson, Willowfield, and Verona Beach (Los Santos); Whetstone and Flint County Tornado: East Beach, East Los Santos, Las Colinas, and Los Flores (Los Santos)

Los Santos is the most popular destination for Lowriders. Some are motivated solely by competing gangs, such as the Ballas and Vagos. Their Lowriders will seldom reproduce in the countryside if they are totally wiped off.

Walkthrough of the Lowrider Challenge

Players should first have a Lowrider with them. Fortunately, they can find them around the area, but they must ensure the one they get has hydraulics, as many Lowriders can spawn without them. The Lowrider Challenge shouldn't be too difficult for players since it's the same rhythm game they have played throughout the story, where they only need to match directional inputs to the prescribed beat.

Players have virtually little possibility of failing this minigame as long as they can manage rhythm-based gaming. It is thus advisable you bid near to, if not the greatest sum available ($1000), to make the most profit. However, players should remember that the frequency of inputs appears to rise as the stake increases.

Players can complete this challenge if they just hit the button prompts in time. Although this task is rather easy and farmable, players must take some time away from the location before repeating it. NPCs also appear to disperse if it becomes too late or the weather is bad, so players must bear these factors in mind while deciding to take on the challenge.

