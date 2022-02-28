Lucky GTA Online Redditor evades cops in style with Scramjet

There are some amazing videos on Reddit of GTA Online players in all kinds of situations. Many clips showcase the features of some of the most powerful and weaponized vehicles in the game.

The most popular vehicles seen in GTA Reddit clips are the Deluxo, Toreador, and Scramjet. This is because all of these vehicles have extra features such as being able to fly or boost, apart from being armed with missiles and machine guns.

This article will take a look at a GTA Online player who managed to evade multiple cop cars with style in his Scramjet.

The Scramjet is a GTA Online player favorite

The video was posted on the r/gtaonline subreddit by u/ILikeToHang. It shows a gamer in a Scramjet with a 4-start wanted level being pursued by numerous police and swat teams.

The player boosted into a couple of police cars and caught on fire, after which the car flipped over. Once upside-down, the Scramjet boosted back the way it had come and slammed into a SWAT team member, flattening him on the sidewalk and turning the car right-side-up.

The gamer then began to blindly fire rockets that destroyed the police cars that had obstructed him in the first place. With a clear path, he bunny-hopped into the air and propelled himself into the sky with another boost from the Scramjet. What happens next needs to be seen to be believed.

The last unbelievable offensive move (Image via YouTube/ILikeToHang)

The timing of flying into the air could not have been better, as the homing missiles on the vehicle locked onto a police helicopter. In a split second, the flaming Scramjet fired a rocket and blew up the chopper before the driver bailed out and parachuted to safety just as the car exploded. This action-movie GTA Online scene created a real buzz in the comments.

Everybody loved the video clip, as is evident from the hilarious comments, with many likening it to a Michael Bay film or something out of James Bond. The original poster joined in to thank the commenters and also took part in some of the banter. This clip could easily find itself in a compilation of the funniest Reddit GTA videos.

Edited by Siddharth Satish