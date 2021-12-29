Why Madd Dogg from GTA San Andreas should appear in the new GTA Online DLC

GTA Online has always had a host of rap stars and other musicians that fans have loved over the years. From Love Fist in GTA Vice City to Dr. Dre in GTA Online, there have been some extremely talented musicians taking part in the Rockstar franchise.

One of the artists that has been talked about through many of the GTA games is Madd Dogg. Madd Dogg is a rapper from GTA San Andreas who is played by real-life rapper Ice T. Many players feel that he should make a return to GTA Online in The Contract DLC.

This article will discuss why Madd Dogg from GTA San Andreas should appear in the new DLC for GTA Online.

Madd Dogg is already referenced in The Contract DLC in GTA Online

In The Contract DLC, some players have noticed the assistant at reception talking about OG Loc and Madd Dogg.

ЯVS Umana   @UmanaFNBR In GTA online the contract you can hear the security guard mentioned Jeffrey/OG Loc and Madd Dogg from GTA SA In GTA online the contract you can hear the security guard mentioned Jeffrey/OG Loc and Madd Dogg from GTA SA https://t.co/cBnCXRKaSs

The man at the desk could be seen talking to someone on the phone. He tells them he saw Madd Dogg in Franklin's office earlier. Many GTA Online players are sure this is a sign that Madd Dogg will return.

There has been plenty of talk of there being more to The Contract DLC. Many fans expect there to be an update with a second set of VIP contract missions. This potential update might see Madd Dogg aka Ice T returning to the screens of GTA Online.

Ice T knows some of the rappers that appear in the new DLC and has worked with them before. He has, in fact, been in the rap game longer than any of them, starting his career underground in the early 80s.

GTA fans remember Madd Dogg as one of the best rapper from GTA San Andreas

In GTA San Andreas, CJ is responsible for the downfall of Madd Dogg's career when he steals his rhyme book. He gives the book to OG Loc before realizing Madd Dogg is a better rapper and a better person. Later in the game CJ helps return Madd Dogg to his rightful place as the best rapper in San Andreas.

By 2013 when GTA 5 was released, Madd Dogg was still seen within the franchise. Franklin had posters of Madd Dogg at his aunty's house, then later at his Vinewood Hills home in GTA 5 story mode. At Michael's house, copies of Madd Dogg's CDs could also be seen.

GTA Eastereggs @GEastereggs MADD DOGG Easteregg, Many MADD DOGG albums can be foundin gta v MADD dogg is a character from gta San Andreas http://t.co/4vY3Mo4w4X MADD DOGG Easteregg, Many MADD DOGG albums can be foundin gta v MADD dogg is a character from gta San Andreas http://t.co/4vY3Mo4w4X

These CD cases show "Tha Maddhouse" and "Still Madd" albums. On GTA Online, "Tha Maddhouse CD" can be found in the arcade jukebox and various apartment properties all over the map. This is believed to be his sixth album released in 2013. Madd Dogg is also honored on the Vinewood Walk of Fame in GTA 5 and GTA Online.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha