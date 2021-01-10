GTA Online is built on the idea that players will stick around and play the game for hours on end to afford the nicer things in the game. This could be a swanky, new CEO Office, the fastest sports car, or the store's biggest machine gun.

GTA Online is rife with all sorts of excesses, and players love spending their money in the game on cars. Buying all sorts of flashy, new cars, whether they serve any utility or not, has always been at the heart of the Online experience.

While excess and reckless spending will always have its appeal, it is always smarter to spend money on vehicles that serve a purpose. The Penumbra FF and the Benefactor Feltzer are two cars that seem favorites among GTA Online players, and this article will pit them against each other.

Maibatsu Penumbra FF vs Benefactor Feltzer: Which car in GTA Online offers more value for money?

Price

Maibatsu Penumbra FF: $1,380,000

Benefactor Feltzer: $145,000

Purely in terms of price, there is simply no comparison to be had between the two as the gaping $1.2 million gap is quite a lot. Despite being priced significantly lesser than the Penumbra FF, the Benefactor Feltzer can hold its own.

However, the actual difference-maker between the Feltzer and the Penumbra FF is the special place that the latter holds in the hearts of fans. The Penumbra FF can be customized to look very like Paul Walker's character's car in the Fast and Furious franchise.

The car takes inspiration from the Mitsubishi Eclipse that was in the movies.

Performance

(stats from gtabase/Broughy)

Top Speed, Penumbra FF: 112.75 mph (181.45 km/h)

Top Speed, Feltzer: 119.50 mph (192.32 km/h)

In terms of performance, the Feltzer has the edge over the Penumbra FF. But considering that the Feltzer costs a whole million less than the Penumbra FF, it should solidify the player's choice when it comes to buying a car for performance alone.

Therefore, if the player is crunched for cash and doesn't care much for looks and only values performance, the Feltzer is the clear choice.

Conclusion

Purely in terms of value for money, the Penumbra FF cannot hold a candle to the Feltzer as it is priced at a much lower price. The Feltzer, even with its low price, performs better than many of the priced vehicles.

Even though the Feltzer is the better choice between the two, players would still be much better off buying an Armoured Kuruma in GTA Online. At just $145,000, the Feltzer won't make much of a dent in the player's bank account in GTA Online.