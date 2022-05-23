Major changes incoming for GTA Online, says popular insider

It's been a while since GTA Online got a major overhaul. However, a new major tease is keeping Grand Theft Auto fans excited.

Despite the inevitable mainline sequel, Rockstar Games is still supporting GTA Online. The game was initially released in 2013 as an online expansion of the fifth game, but it has grown immensely popular.

It now looks like something new is on the horizon over the next two weeks or so. Let's look at what it is and what it means.

What do we know about this new thing coming to GTA Online?

The tease has come from one of the most prominent sources, Tez2, who has been a great source of everything related to Rockstar. He recently teased that the developers planned to bring something new to the game very soon.

He mentioned in the tweet that:

"Something new for a change is coming soon to #GTAOnline in about two weeks or so."

The tweet has now been deleted with no further information provided, which leaves many gamers wondering what's next for the title. They are excited about it since the tweet and the internet world are going crazy.

What does it mean for players?

The brief tease didn't mention anything of what is exactly "something new." It didn't say if it's a new feature coming or a new gameplay element.

Previously, there were rumors about the game getting an expansion in the form of Liberty City, the same fictional city featured in both Grand Theft Auto 3 and Grand Theft Auto 4.

Users and fans should note that there's no relation between the rumor as well as the deleted tweet so far.

What to expect now?

Players should keep in mind that the brief tease didn't mention that "something new" is either good or bad for the game. It can come either in the form of a new feature, gameplay element, an extension of the map, or some new missions/heists to play.

The last time fans got something new was when the users got the highly controversial GTA+ subscription. Launched on March 29, 2022, it is a paid subscription service for gamers exclusive to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It's available for $5.99 a month, which gives subscribers a couple of perks, including RP, money rewards, and other cosmetic items or extra stuff.

The subscription has received mixed reviews so far as not everyone favors paying extra for in-game stuff.

Matheusvictorbr, another insider and leaker, said in a comment to that deleted tweet:

"If we are going to take on this New for a change, I would say it would be an Equalitarian balance sheet in GTA Online, Coming soon."

To sum it up, it's pretty early to speculate about anything. Hence, gamers should keep an eye on an official update from Rockstar in the coming weeks.

