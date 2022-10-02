"Many simping over her": GTA 6 fans obsessed with Lucia after recent leaks revealed her appearance

One of the most notable aspects of the September 18 GTA 6 leak was the introduction of Lucia to the fandom. She will be the franchise's new female protagonist. The series hasn't had a female protagonist since the 2D Universe. Predictably, some gamers got too hyped at the prospect.
Of course, it's worth mentioning that some players loathed the idea of a playable female protagonist in GTA 6. However, this article will focus solely on the fanbase's reception toward Lucia, as well as reactions to the more obsessive side of the fandom.
Note: This article won't include questionable images or screenshots of a development build.
Unsurprisingly, GTA 6's Lucia has been a huge talking point online
Anybody who has spent some time on social media and pays attention to what's happening in the Grand Theft Auto scene knows there has been much discussion on Lucia. The above tweet references earlier leaks where people didn't want a "woke" GTA 6 and only wanted male protagonists.
However, a sudden surge of interest in a female protagonist once the mega-leak emerged. Some initial reactions were positive, others bordered on a strange obsession.
It is worth mentioning that not everybody who initially hated the idea of a female protagonist switched sides. The main point is that the vocal majority started to focus more on Lucia's beauty than the idea of rejecting a female protagonist altogether.
Adam Levine's infamous leaked texts perfectly embody the sentiment of some parts of the GTA 6 fandom that can't be shown on a family-friendly website. For example, the now-banned r/LuciaGTA6 was known to be a bit wild (far more so than this funny meme).
It is worth noting that the subreddit got banned due to copyright issues.
There is no shortage of strange posts on the new female protagonist. It's not surprising since Grand Theft Auto is one of the most popular video game franchises. The community will naturally be full of people vocal about the series in some shape, way, or form.
But that's not to say all reactions to Lucia are inherently creepy. Some tweets are from happy people who are hyped for her inclusion in GTA 6.
Genuine excitement for the next Grand Theft Auto game
Not all positive feedback is necessarily tied to infatuation. Some gamers are legitimately happy to see a new twist on an otherwise stagnant formula when it comes to protagonists.
There are several examples of female criminals that work well as a protagonist in entertainment media. This tweet references Black Lagoon's Revy as a good candidate for that claim.
Not everything related to the leaks is solely about Lucia. Some gamers have been talking about several hype-worthy aspects of what was shown in GTA 6. Unfortunately, this article cannot include any gameplay footage related to that.
At the very least, those videos have been reposted several times on social media, so finding them shouldn't be hard for curious readers. It is vital to mention that everything leaked about GTA 6 (including its protagonists) is subject to change since the game is still developing.
