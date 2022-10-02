"Many simping over her": GTA 6 fans obsessed with Lucia after recent leaks revealed her appearance

One of the most notable aspects of the September 18 GTA 6 leak was the introduction of Lucia to the fandom. She will be the franchise's new female protagonist. The series hasn't had a female protagonist since the 2D Universe. Predictably, some gamers got too hyped at the prospect.

Of course, it's worth mentioning that some players loathed the idea of a playable female protagonist in GTA 6. However, this article will focus solely on the fanbase's reception toward Lucia, as well as reactions to the more obsessive side of the fandom.

Note: This article won't include questionable images or screenshots of a development build.

Unsurprisingly, GTA 6's Lucia has been a huge talking point online

SWEGTA @SWEGTA People complained about GTA 6 being woke for simply having a female protagonist until they saw leaked gameplay and noticed she’s hot.



Now they’re obsessing over her.

Anybody who has spent some time on social media and pays attention to what's happening in the Grand Theft Auto scene knows there has been much discussion on Lucia. The above tweet references earlier leaks where people didn't want a "woke" GTA 6 and only wanted male protagonists.

However, a sudden surge of interest in a female protagonist once the mega-leak emerged. Some initial reactions were positive, others bordered on a strange obsession.

TGG @TGGonYT Crazy how no one’s complaining about GTA 6 having a female main character now that they’ve seen *gameplay* ahem Crazy how no one’s complaining about GTA 6 having a female main character now that they’ve seen *gameplay* ahem 😳

It is worth mentioning that not everybody who initially hated the idea of a female protagonist switched sides. The main point is that the vocal majority started to focus more on Lucia's beauty than the idea of rejecting a female protagonist altogether.

Cade Oooo-nder 👻🎃 @Cade_Onder dudes after seeing leaked image of GTA 6’s female protagonist: dudes after seeing leaked image of GTA 6’s female protagonist: https://t.co/i9hrLpOzVo

Adam Levine's infamous leaked texts perfectly embody the sentiment of some parts of the GTA 6 fandom that can't be shown on a family-friendly website. For example, the now-banned r/LuciaGTA6 was known to be a bit wild (far more so than this funny meme).

It is worth noting that the subreddit got banned due to copyright issues.

sizz @sizzurpmp3 @KarasuCorleone Foreal all posts I've seen about the female GTA 6 character were simping for her tf @KarasuCorleone Foreal all posts I've seen about the female GTA 6 character were simping for her tf

Michael @LegacyKillaHD I like how there was a lot of criticism about GTA 6 having a female protagonist until everyone got a look at Lucia.



She's already being Rule 34'd with many simping over her. Faster than I expected lmao I like how there was a lot of criticism about GTA 6 having a female protagonist until everyone got a look at Lucia.She's already being Rule 34'd with many simping over her. Faster than I expected lmao

There is no shortage of strange posts on the new female protagonist. It's not surprising since Grand Theft Auto is one of the most popular video game franchises. The community will naturally be full of people vocal about the series in some shape, way, or form.

But that's not to say all reactions to Lucia are inherently creepy. Some tweets are from happy people who are hyped for her inclusion in GTA 6.

Genuine excitement for the next Grand Theft Auto game

TheProfessional @Patrick21611 Why are some people complaining about playing as a female in GTA 6? Look at Revy in Black Lagoon. She is one of the most popular criminal female characters and is a massive sociopath. I think its an interesting change and am excited about the story. Playing as a female is fine Why are some people complaining about playing as a female in GTA 6? Look at Revy in Black Lagoon. She is one of the most popular criminal female characters and is a massive sociopath. I think its an interesting change and am excited about the story. Playing as a female is fine https://t.co/c9ZPzFiqYM

Not all positive feedback is necessarily tied to infatuation. Some gamers are legitimately happy to see a new twist on an otherwise stagnant formula when it comes to protagonists.

There are several examples of female criminals that work well as a protagonist in entertainment media. This tweet references Black Lagoon's Revy as a good candidate for that claim.

Mohamed Enieb @its_menieb In just 6 hours, Rockstar Games’ statement regarding the GTA 6 leaks is now the most liked gaming tweet of all time. The hype is real! In just 6 hours, Rockstar Games’ statement regarding the GTA 6 leaks is now the most liked gaming tweet of all time. The hype is real! https://t.co/OxO7pW9IFV

Not everything related to the leaks is solely about Lucia. Some gamers have been talking about several hype-worthy aspects of what was shown in GTA 6. Unfortunately, this article cannot include any gameplay footage related to that.

At the very least, those videos have been reposted several times on social media, so finding them shouldn't be hard for curious readers. It is vital to mention that everything leaked about GTA 6 (including its protagonists) is subject to change since the game is still developing.

