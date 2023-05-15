Mario visits Grove Street in GTA San Andreas, thanks to the Super Mario 64 mod

GTA San Andreas mods are very popular in the gaming community, with Carl CJ Johnson appearing in almost every game. However, the tables have turned this time, as Mario from the popular Super Mario 64 game visited Grove Street, replacing the original protagonist. A Twitter user named Nathan (Twitter/@TheNathanNS) shared a snippet of the modded gameplay on the social media platform, and it quickly went viral, garnering over 16k views.

Although the game is nearly two decades old, the mod has introduced some new aspects to it with unique fighting and survival skills as well as dialog. The Grand Theft Auto community is also excited to try the mod, with some eager to play the entire game as Mario.

Mario becomes a part of the Grove Street family in GTA San Andreas with the new sm64-san-andreas mod

𝔑𝔞𝔱𝔥𝔞𝔫 @TheNathanNS OK, now GTA San Andreas modding has gone too far, somehow, not sure how this is even possible OK, now GTA San Andreas modding has gone too far, somehow, not sure how this is even possible https://t.co/giGbfT1RGf

On May 15, 2023, Nathan posted a modded Grand Theft Auto San Andreas gameplay with Mario as the protagonist. While the user did not participate in any of the story missions, they did engage in fighting with pedestrians to show off Mario's abilities.

The GTA San Andreas mod was created on GitHub by a modder named headshot2017. It replaces the protagonist's character with Mario and adds some sound effects and combat abilities. However, CJ's iconic catchphrases, including "It's the best you've got?", "That's very kind", "You don't need this anymore", and a few others can be heard now and then.

The modded gameplay has an authentic Super Mario 64 feel to it, complete with special abilities from the game. Mario can run, jump, punch, kick, dive, summersault, and perform a variety of other actions. His iconic "Yahoo" dialog can be heard with every jump or dive, giving OG fans a hit of nostalgia.

The modded Mario is fearless, as he can engage in street brawls with anyone. Cops, Balla Gang members, and other hostile NPCs are no match for the new GTA protagonist, who can easily knock them down with a few kicks and punches. He is, however, vulnerable to damage and can die if he sustains enough damage or falls from a great height.

Other details about the mod

The new GTA mod was made available on GitHub on May 12, 2023. Interested players can visit https://github.com/headshot2017/sm64-san-andreas to try out the mod for themselves. The standard patch is about 5 MB in size, but to play as Mario in GTA San Andreas, you must first install an ASI plugin.

Although Mario is the focus of this mod, you can also switch back to CJ by pressing the M button. Players should also keep in mind that the sm64-san-andreas mod does not work on GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition, and they must use the v1.0 version of the classic 3D game to run it.

Poll : Are you excited to play as Mario in GTA San Andreas? Yes No 1 votes