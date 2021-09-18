Maxwell Vagrant in GTA Online: All you need to know

Over the years, GTA Online has racked up enough cars to pack a few showrooms. From off-roaders to sports cars, Rockstar keeps adding and improving the list.

Driving, being as big a deal in GTA Online as planning grand robberies and blowing cop cars, is not taken with a grain of salt, neither by fans nor by the developers of the game.

That said, this article talks about one of the most popular off-road vehicles featured in GTA Online.

In GTA Online, Maxwell Vagrant is a "lifestyle"

GTA Online is one of the most popular multiplayer games out there right now, but it would hardly have been such a big deal had it not been for all the incredibly cool vehicles.

One of such incredible vehicles is the off-roader buggy, Maxwell Vagrant. Here is how GTA Online describes the car:

"The Vagrant from Maxwell Motors - it's an off-road buggy and a lifestyle. Because nothing feels as free as being in a lightweight polyethylene cage hurtling over sand dunes and tumbling down hillsides. So what if your life expectancy in one of these is measured in minutes - it's time to abandon responsibility and live recklessly."

Inspired by the Ariel Nomad, the Maxwell Vagrant is one of the coolest off-road buggies in GTA Online if there ever was one.

Possessing excellent top speed, recorded at $997,500, and incredibly high acceleration, the Vagrant leaves many vehicles of its class in the dust, and performs exceptionally well on the fast track.

The Vagrant is very nimble, boasting incredibly smooth and responsive handling and barely requiring any input from the player.

Few off-road vehicles are as impressive in GTA Online as the Vagrant. Its stable suspension allows it to deal with the uncertain conditions of off-road environments with ease, making it an incredible vehicle for off-road racing.

All in all, the Maxwell Vagrant is a wonderful off-road Buggy that always makes a great case for itself.

Also Read

It can be purchased from Southern S.A Super Autos for $2,214,000, and customized at Los Santos Customs.

To unlock the Vagrant Maxwell at a discount ($1,660,500), the player will need to complete the Diamond Casino Heist as the leader of the crew with the Vagrant selected.

Edited by R. Elahi