Mobile GTA game seems likely after Take-Two and Zynga merger

One of the most popular news stories in the GTA community recently is Take-Two's official merger with Zynga. For uninformed fans, Take-Two is the parent company of Rockstar Games, and Zynga is one of the biggest mobile game publishers.

This merger has created a lot of discussions and even more speculation regarding the future of GTA games, and one of the most prominent predictions is that fans might get a mobile GTA game in the future.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

There is a high chance of mobile GTA games being released in the future

It is pretty clear from this deal that Take-Two wants to focus on the mobile gaming industry, which has seen a massive boom in recent years. Games like PUBG and Genshin Impact have entertained a huge player base who are actively playing these games.

Moreover, other big AAA games like Call of Duty and Apex Legends that were present on PC and other consoles have already made their own mobile versions of their games to reach that market, so it makes sense for Take-Two's biggest franchise, the GTA series, to take that step as well.

Take-Two's press statement has already been distributed over social media. Some significant modifications will be implemented now that Zynga is under their control. If they didn't have major intentions, they wouldn't spend billions on acquiring another company.

Do GTA fans need to be worried about this deal?

Zynga is one of the biggest mobile gaming companies in the industry. Since its inception in 2007, Zynga claims that over one billion individuals have played its games.

So it is safe to say that they can make successful mobile games. Another very interesting point is that most of the mobile games that Zynga has made are free to play.

This would mean that if Take-Two decides to make an original movie GTA game, it is highly likely that it will be free to play. But even though this sounds exciting, there is still a looming disaster: the possible inclusion of pay-to-win aspects.

That might be inevitable, but seeing how much care Rockstar Games puts into their games and how well they are aware of their fanbase, it is unlikely that the pay-to-win aspect will take over the game completely.

Rockstar Games has released ports for Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas and Vice City on mobile, which has garnered mixed reactions but nothing specifically made for mobile gaming, so if this happens, it would be interesting to see what they do with it.

Rockstar will reach a brand new audience with mobile GTA games

Since the beginning, the Grand Theft Auto series has mainly been made for PC and next-gen consoles. Hence, creating a mobile Grand Theft Auto game would be entirely different and new for the studio.

This could be exciting and terrifying as Rockstar can implement new innovative ideas that the mobile gaming industry has not seen yet, or they can also fail miserably and move on to some other projects.

But one positive thing that is guaranteed to come if this happens is that a new audience will be exposed to this legendary series as mobile gaming is more accessible to people who don't own consoles or PCs. This would mean a new fanbase would emerge in the GTA community, which is always great.

A Grand Theft Auto mobile game is most likely to happen in the future. Even if fans don't get an original Grand Theft Auto game, they will at least get mobile ports for Grand Theft Auto 4 or Grand Theft Auto 5.

