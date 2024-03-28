Modder turns GTA San Andreas into RDR2 with hilarious results

A YouTuber has managed to turn GTA San Andreas into RDR2 with the help of a few mods, but the result is a bit funnier than expected. Grand Theft Auto San Andreas and Red Dead Redemption 2 are both highly acclaimed titles by Rockstar, but the time gap between them is massive. The former is a 2004 title originally designed for the PS2, so the graphics haven't aged well.

Meanwhile, the latter is a 2018 title widely praised for its extremely lifelike graphics. Nonetheless, mods can be used to transform GTA San Andreas into RDR2 to some extent, which is a significant achievement for the modding community. Here's what you need to know about it.

YouTuber turns GTA San Andreas into RDR2 with the help of mods

YouTuber GRIZZLY BEAR, who has made countless videos on the GTA series, including videos about mods, recently tried to turn GTA San Andreas into RDR2. To explain in brief, they used a map mod, a graphics mod, some modded character models, animations, and some mods that added Red Dead Redemption features, like Dead Eye.

To begin with, they changed the GTA San Andreas map out for a Wild West-themed map. GRIZZLY BEAR didn't specify what map mod they used, but judging by their video, it seems to be the "GTA Red Dead Revolver Wild West" mod by Sujet_mission, which was last updated in 2019. The mod aims to bring over the Red Dead Revolver map to San Andreas, which also has a working train.

This is Rockstar's first game in the Red Dead series, and it's not as well-known as the subsequent titles. The next step that the YouTuber took was to upgrade the graphics, and they did this with SA_DirectX 3.0 by Makarus.

If you want to turn GTA San Andreas into RDR2, this is probably the best ENB mod to do so. While the 2.0 version is free for all, the 3.0 version is in the beta stage and is a paid mod.

This ENB graphics mod works like magic, changing the lighting drastically and giving a more refined 3D effect to all surfaces. The water and skybox will also look much more realistic with SA_DirectX 3.0. GRIZZLY BEAR then added John and Arthur as player character models and filled in the world with Red Dead Redemption 2 NPCs like Dutch, Bill, Lenny, and more.

The funniest additions, however, came with the wildlife, which is necessary if you're turning GTA San Andreas into RDR2. While the bears and deer look somewhat believable, the alligators and horses are downright hilarious.

The horse has some stiff animations that make it look out of place, but you can ride it. There's also a horse wagon, which is the goofiest mod on this list, as the horse doesn't move at all.

The YouTuber also added a Dead Eye mod, RDR2 weapons, a ragdoll mod, GTA 5 combat animations, and an RDR2-inspired weapon wheel. The weapon wheel looks quite goofy, but it does the job of restricting the amount of weapons you carry. GTA 6 is also rumored to have this limited-weapon system, which might change the way you play the Grand Theft Auto games.

Some other additions include a first-person camera mod, a pocket watch mod, better crouch, better fire effects, and so on. Although turning GTA San Andreas into RDR2 isn't entirely possible, the result of this modding attempt is somewhat impressive. It shows just how much work modders have put in over the years and the sheer variety of mods available for players to use.

While it's not the most visually pleasing way to play GTA San Andreas, you could try it out if you're bored with the vanilla game and want to find new ways to enjoy it.

In other news, a new major GTA 6 leak seemingly indicates the story length and the in-game weather system.

