Weekly updates are one of the reasons why GTA Online is so popular. Rockstar Games knows what enthralls the community and does a fantastic job at keeping fans engaged with new content.

These updates bring exciting things like new vehicles, long-awaited weapons, buzz-worthy assets, and special discounts in the game.

These weekly updates keep the game fresh and ensure players are rejuvenated for the action-packed universe.

Over the years, GTA Online has racked up enough content to keep the open-world game as diverse and dynamic as possible.

Image via GTA Wiki

General trends prove that it's natural and inevitable for games to hit a rough patch after a while – an unavoidable consequence of the ever-evolving gaming industry.

However, GTA Online has successfully managed to evade a decline that many games usually face after nearly a decade of popularity.

In fact, over the years, the online community, and the many GTA forums, seem to have pulled more people into the encapsulating folds of this magical universe. The numbers seem to be sky-rocketing.

Weekly updates and special discounts help revive the 'buzz' when the community goes into dormancy. More importantly, they make the franchise seem real and full of life.

Assets that normally cost arm-and-a-leg in GTA Online are made available at affordable rates. Mediocre payout missions have become money-spinning goldmines.

This weekly update offers hefty discounts on several things in GTA Online. Highlighted below are all the great bikes players can grab at a $40 discount.

Nagasaki Ultralight and other bikes currently available at a discount in GTA Online

Image via GTA Wiki

Nagasaki Stryder ($402,000/301,500)

Western Rampant Rocket ($555,000)

Nagasaki Shotaro ($ 1,335,000)

Dinka Vindicator ($378,000)

Principe Lectro ($598,500/450,000)

Maibatsu Manchez Scout ($135,000)

Nagasaki Ultralight ($399,000/300,000)

Players should avail the discounts available while they still can. Most of the featured vehicles are fast and reliable. They normally cost a 'good chunk' of money.

Plus, one can never have enough vehicles in GTA Online, given how vast and action-packed the sprawling universe is.