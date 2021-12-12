“Never make another game”: GTA Vice City Definitive Edition Redditor experiences a hilarious glitch while landing a helicopter 

The controversy around GTA Vice City Definitive Edition continues with more players finding newer bugs every day. Social media and gaming pages are full of these hilarious bugs and player reactions. The release of GTA Vice City Definitive Edition was quite difficult for Rockstar Games, and they are still working on fixing the bugs and glitches.

GTA's Reddit page has recently started to see a surge of clips and videos of the bugs in the game, and most of them are quite hilarious. One such clip was uploaded by u/Mobius1014. He was trying to land a helicopter on a small piece of land in the middle of the stream. The stream of water seemed to have moved away because of the wind from the helicopter blades. When u/Mobius1014 tried to land the chopper, he fell into the water and got wasted.

A Helicopter glitch in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition leaves Reddit community in splits

This clip is one of the many funny videos players upload onto GTA's official Reddit page. With the GTA Vice City Definitive Edition release, fans are poking fun at the bugs and glitches in the game. The clip uploaded by u/Mobius1014 was captioned, "Please never make another game, grove street games, i beg you". With Rockstar Games giving the responsibility to remaster their classic games to a new studio, many fans are very upset that they didn't make the definitive editions themselves.

There are many funny comments on the clip from users who have been noticing the bugs in the games. One such comment was from u/ChrisMartins001, who laughed at the clip and mentioned that the original poster landed his helicopter on Quick Sand. The quicksand theory resonated with the community, and it received 459 upvotes and seven replies.

A comment from another user, u/LjAnimalchin, was that Grove Street games didn't even make the GTA Vice City Definitive Edition. They just broke it. This comment was a hit with the community and received 299 upvotes and 18 replies.

A comment from u/czax125 replied to the previous comment saying, "They just imported it into unreal, put it thru some smoothing algorithm and done!"

u/juniorjaw humorously replied to the previous comment stating that the game looks fine to him.

It is highly expected for such funny glitches to show up on Reddit until the GTA Vice City Definitive Edition is completely fixed. Many players are mad at Rockstar for charging them for such a broken game.

