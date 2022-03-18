New GTA Expanded & Enhanced cars can clear Fort Zancudo

GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced has been available for gamers for a few days now. Everyone is taking full advantage of all of the newest features, from graphics improvements to the latest vehicles and upgrades from Hoa's Special Works.

One of the most notable additions to the game has got to be the speed at which some of the HSW cars can travel. They are currently setting new speed and distance records.

GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced's new HSW cars are superb

The video above shows a gamer driving his new fully tuned-up Karin S95 from Hao's Special Works and jumping over the entire Fort Zancudo base. It is one of the latest cars added to the next-gen update for GTA Online Expanded & Enhanced, which some players were able to claim for free. Clearly, it is worth grabbing one for their garage.

While many GTA fans will be familiar with the gamer's jump in the video, as it has been a popular way to enter the military base for many years, it can only be done with enough momentum. Momentum is clearly not a problem for this newly souped-up sports car in the Reddit clip.

Many commenters were pleased to see the incredible speed of the new Karin S9 and were amazed that, finally, a GTA car can make such a huge jump. It made everyone wonder what the next ridiculous stunt jump in this car could be.

Much of the thread was commenters discussing how they have always loved this jump entrance into the base and how it makes life easier when stealing a military jet. This segwayed into conversations about hangars and the benefits and risks surrounding going in or over the Fort Zancudo base.

One commenter even noted that the original poster in the video clip still received a four-star wanted level for invading the airspace. This is common when getting too close to the restricted area, but having cleared the entire location, this player can simply speed back off in their new Hao's Special Works car.

Edited by Ravi Iyer