New GTA Online dirty car dupe glitch: Explaining what it does, how to clean it, and potential consequences

GTA Online car duplication glitches are widely used by players, with one new bug being an example of a "dirty" method. Of course, there are some things to explain here. To use this glitch, players must first own the vehicle they wish to duplicate, as well as a replaceable vehicle.

It's important to understand what a "dirty" car dupe glitch is. This type of duplication results in a cloned vehicle with the same license plate as the original. This can have negative consequences, which will be explained in the section below.

A look at a new GTA Online glitch featuring a dirty car dupe and how to clean it

There are a few variations of this particular car dupe. The above video is merely one example of how players can do it. Here is a simple step-by-step guide on how to do a dirty car dupe in GTA Online:

Drive into the Arena Workshop with an FCR 1000. Select the 'Upgrade' option and press the accept button ('X' on PlayStation and 'A' on Xbox) and the pause menu button as well. If done correctly, you will see the FCR 1000 missing a piece in the front. Pressing the accept button will make the FCR 1000 disappear altogether. Go to the blue circle in the Arena Workshop and swap the valuable car with something unimportant. Go to the valuable car in the Arena Workshop and change anything on it (it doesn't matter what you change). Select the 'Exit the workshop' option. Repeat the swap from step 5. Enter the valuable car you modified and bring up your phone to Quick Join an activity. For reference, darts were chosen in the video guide. Once you see the lobby has started, drive your vehicle outside. The plate should change here, which "cleans" the dirty car dupe. Put the new vehicle in the MOC. Start an Invite Only Session.

The whole dirty car dupe and making it "clean" might be tricky for some GTA Online players, and lesser-skilled players could lose millions of dollars trying it out. If you don't get the timing right, make sure to leave the lobby as soon as possible.

Note: You should only sell clean dupes, so make sure that the duped car has a new plate.

Warnings of potential consequences of this glitch

An example of a GTA Online player with duped Issis (Image via All Eyez On Glitch)

As with any glitches, it's always possible to get suspended or banned from GTA Online if abused too much. However, there is a specific issue related to the "dirty" car duplication glitch that is worth noting.

Rockstar Games tracks vehicles being sold with identical plates. Consistently selling "dirty" duped cars will decrease the value of each sale and may lower the daily limit for how many vehicles you can sell. GTA Online players used to "clean" the plates by using the iFruit app, but that's no longer an option after the app died.

Thus, gamers have to resort to other glitches to avoid a dirty car dupe, making the process much more complicated than it needs to be. That's why the aforementioned exploit involves a step that "cleans" the plate of the vehicle.

